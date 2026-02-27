Prince Edward’s ex girlfriend Ruthie Henshall to drop tell-all memoir with all the details of her ‘secretive’ romance with royal

Prince Edward’s former girlfriend Ruthie Henshall is set to revisit their royal romance in a tell-all book.

The West End star, 58, dated the Duke of Edinburgh, 61, on and off during the late 1980s and early 1990s, long before he married Sophie, now the Duchess of Edinburgh.

And now Ruthie is preparing to share her side of the story in a candid new memoir detailing what it was really like to fall in love with a prince.

Ruthie Henshall to release book about ex Prince Edward

Ruthie’s memoir, The Showgirl and the Prince, will be released on July 9.

Inside, readers can expect intimate accounts of her relationship with Edward. These include afternoons taking tea with Queen Elizabeth II and visits to Windsor and Buckingham Palace.

Explaining why she chose to revisit that chapter of her life, Ruthie revealed: “I found old diaries which I began writing in the 80s and then found all my letters from Prince Edward, and I was struck by how precious this time in my life was.”

Speaking to the Telegraph, she reflected: “I was on the West End stage – my dream since I was a girl – and shared a love with a man very few people even know.

“If this was someone else’s story, I would think they had made it up. So here it is – a look behind the curtain of a crazy life in musical theatre and what happens next when a showgirl falls in love with a prince.”

‘A look behind the curtain of a crazy life’

Ruthie also described Edward as “kind and thoughtful”, explaining that those qualities were what drew her to him.

The publication also claims the release of the book is “likely to create angst amid courtiers and the wider Royal Family as it reels from the arrest of Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor“.

It is not known whether members of the Royal Family have been given an advance copy of the memoir.

Edward and Ruthie’s romance began in 1998, when she was appearing in Andrew Lloyd Webber’s Cats as a chorus girl. At the time, Edward was working as a production assistant for the impresario.

Although their relationship eventually ended, the pair are said to have remained on good terms. Ruthie reportedly even attended Edward’s 1999 wedding to Sophie.

Looking back, she previously said: “I have nothing but nice things to say about them all. The Queen, in particular, was lovely. Here I was, this chorus girl dating her son – it must have been her worst nightmare!”

