Juliette Bryant, a survivor of Jeffrey Epstein, has spoken to the BBC and called on Buckingham Palace to investigate Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor.

She wants the royals more to uncover the truth of the link between convicted sex offender, Jeffrey Epstein and Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor.

Epstein died in a New York prison cell on August 10, in 2019, as he awaited, without the chance of bail, his trial on sex trafficking charges.

Virginia Giuffre, a victim of Jeffrey Epstein, claimed she was made to have sex with Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor when she was 17-years-old.

Andrew has vehemently denied these claims.

However, Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor was known to have a friendship with Epstein.

Famously, in an excruciating Newsnight interview, he struggled to explain their connection – even downplaying their closeness.

In December 2010, Andrew was snapped in New York’s Central Park with Epstein, in a moment that Andrew claimed he was breaking off their friendship.

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor’s friendship with Epstein

He said he regretted staying at the financier’s house while he was there, and that he had “let the side down” by doing so.

In recent weeks, Andrew has been faced with renewed scrutiny in regards to his links to the late convicted sex offender.

On January 30, the US Department of Justice released more than three million files relating to Epstein and his crimes.

Within these files, images appeared to show Andrew kneeling on all fours over an unidentified female lying on the ground. No context has been supplied for the images. It’s also unclear when and where they were taken.

Andrew has continued to deny any wrongdoing in relation to Epstein. Being named or pictured among the Epstein files is not an indication of wrongdoing.

Now, Juliette Bryant, another victim of Epstein’s abuse, has spoken out against Andrew.

Jeffrey Epstein survivor speaks out against Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor

In reference to the Palace, she said: “It’s great that they’ve made a statement, finally. But the thing is, are they going to actually act on it?”

She went on to say: “I just hope they’re not just saying this. I would like to see them actually taking action. They need to go through all Prince Andrew’s files and emails.”

Bryant said the authorities had previously gone through “all my information” in relation to her contact with Epstein. Therefore, they should do so with Andrew.

“I think it’s about time they went through his information, since he was actually Epstein’s friend,” she said. “I think that they should be releasing information if they have nothing to hide.”

Buckingham Palace’s response amid Jeffrey Epstein scandal

A Palace spokesperson said: “The King has made clear, in words and through unprecedented actions, his profound concern at allegations which continue to come to light in respect of Mr Mountbatten-Windsor’s conduct.”

“While the specific claims in question are for Mr Mountbatten-Windsor to address, if we are approached by Thames Valley Police we stand ready to support them as you would expect,” they added.

“As was previously stated, Their Majesties’ thoughts and sympathies have been, and remain with, the victims of any and all forms of abuse.”

