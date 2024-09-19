BBC issues statement on Zoe Ball following concern from fans amid six-week absence from radio show

The BBC has shared an update on Zoe Ball amid news reports she is due to return to her Radio 2 breakfast show next week.

Zoe was last heard presenting her radio show on August 8. Before that, she’d headed to Ibiza on holiday and went to Brighton Pride with son Woody and daughter Nelly. She then returned to work for three days before being replaced by stand-in presenters.

Zoe Ball presented her last radio show on August 8 (Credit: Splash News)

Zoe Ball news: Radio 2 absence sparks concerns

The star’s show has been covered by replacements including Scott Mills and Gaby Roslin.

Taking over the airwaves on August 12, Scott – who usually hosts an afternoon show on the network – said: “If you set your alarm every morning to go off at 6:30am and normally Zoe comes on, please do not freak out. You have not overslept.

“If you’ve just put us on this morning, it’s Scott Mills in for Zoe for the next few weeks. I’m sending you all my love Zo, as are the team,” he added.

No explanation was given for Zoe’s absence, but it came after the death of her beloved mum Julie Peckham. Julie was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer back in March. Devoted daughter Zoe took time off to care for her mother up until her death just two months later.

At the start of August, Zoe wished her mum a happy heavenly birthday. She also shared a couple of work posts and a picture from Pride with Nelly and Woody. Zoe’s last appearance on social media came on August 8.

Concern from fans

Since then, she’s kept a very low profile, worrying some fans.

“What has happened to Zoe Ball? She’s been off the radio for five weeks in total – no mention of her whatsoever the last few weeks. I hope she’s okay,” said one. Another posted: “I hope #ZoeBall is okay.”

Following the concerns, new pictures show Zoe out and about for the first time in weeks. Published by the Mirror, Zoe can be seen with a group of pals, including ex Norman Cook, smiling in the sunshine in Hove.

The pictures, taken last weekend, show Zoe chatting and laughing before taking a walk along the beachfront.

Zoe Ball news: Return to work confirmed

Speculation is now rife that Zoe will return to her radio show on Monday (September 23). New schedules published show Zoe’s temporary replacement heading back to his afternoon slot. As well as that, Zoe appears to be back on the breakfast show.

The blurb on the BBC Radio 2 website reads: “Wake up and embrace the day with Zoe Ball and the team. Zoe keeps the tunes rolling on Maximum Music Monday.”

ED! contacted the BBC for comment, with a rep issuing a statement. It read: “Zoe will return to the Radio 2 Breakfast Show later this month.”

