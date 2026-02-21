‘Zero chemistry!’ Fans claim Johnny and Callum are the worst EastEnders couple ever

Johnny and Callum in EastEnders are on the rocks already, just a few months after they got together.

But as it turns out, EastEnders fans aren’t bothered!

Fans on Reddit have declared that Jallum have “zero chemistry”. They’ve even said Johnny is “toxic” and “needy”. Harsh. But possibly fair!

Fans say Johnny and Callum have zero chemistry (Credit: BBC)

Who was worse than Johnny and Callum?

Despite the fans not having a lot of love for Johnny and Callum’s romance, we’re far from convinced they’re the worst EastEnders couple of all time.

In fact, we’ve come up with a few absolute stinkers that you might have forgotten about (which, frankly, can only be a good thing!).

Here’s our round up of the worst EastEnders romances that give Callum and Johnny a run for their money.

Kat interrupted Roxy and Alfie’s wedding (Credit: BBC)

Roxy and Alfie

We’d actually forgotten about this one because it was so outlandish! Boring Alfie with his rubbish jokes and dodgy shirts somehow managed to charm feisty Roxy Mitchell. In fact, it was Roxy who did all the running because Alfie was initially still married to Kat.

When Kat and Alfie broke up, Roxy got her man. But Kat interrupted the wedding, and though Alfie did finish his vows, Roxy told him to go to Kat and she went back to The Vic alone.

Aww!

Honey had been a mother-figure to Jay so their romance was very odd (Credit: BBC)

Jay and Honey

It’s still hard for us to talk about this one!

Honey had known Jay since he was a kid, but the pair still tried to make a go of their weird relationship. Thankfully it didn’t last, and they went back to just being friends.

Denise was ready to break up with Ian when Lucy was killed (Credit: BBC)

Denise and Ian

Whyyyyyy, Denise? Whyyyyyy?

Max’s affair with Lucy made him a suspect when she was murdered (Credit: BBC)

Max and Lucy

This weird pairing took place around the same time as Ian was romancing Denise. It was shortly before Lucy Beale’s murder. It turned out Max was busy carrying on with his daughter Lauren’s best friend, Lucy. It was wrong on many, many levels. Not least because Max’s very ill-advised dalliance with much younger Lucy made him a prime suspect in her murder.

Suki seduced Peter (Credit: BBC)

Suki and Peter

We know Suki much better now, so we understand that there were many reasons for her seducing Peter. She was trying to prove to herself that she was attracted to men, she needed to regain control, she wanted affection… We get it. But, urgh.

Lauren and Joey were cousins (Credit: BBC)

Lauren and Joey

Peter may be happily married to Lauren (well, happily ish!), but back in 2012, Lauren was loved up with her first cousin, Joey Branning. It was all kinds of wrong. Lauren was struggling with alcoholism at the time and when she went to rehab, Joey moved on with Whitney.

We reckon all of these couples are worse than Callum and Johnny! What do you think?