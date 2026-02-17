Zara McDermott, 29, concerned as she reveals she’s undergoing tests after finding ‘lump’

Zara McDermott has opened up about a recent health scare after discovering what she described as a small “lump” under her armpit.

The former Love Island star shared the worrying update in a candid video on her YouTube channel. She explained that she was heading for a full body MRI scan and planned to ask doctors to examine the area more closely.

While she stressed she doesn’t suffer from health anxiety, 29-year-old Zara admitted she wanted reassurance.

Zara McDermott shares health scare

“I wouldn’t say I’m massively health anxious. I’m not health anxious, am I? Health conscious,” she explained. “I also have had this tiny little, it’s not a lump, under my armpit. I don’t know if it’s like a gland or something.”

She added that the uncertainty had left her feeling unsettled ahead of the appointment.

“Anyway I’m going to ask them to scan that and check it. I slept not that well tonight so I am a tired girlie today.”

Zara revealed she had decided to book the MRI scan alongside her friend Daisy as part of a focus on preventative health this year.

She explained that the idea came after seeing others discuss similar scans online and wanting to be proactive about her wellbeing.

“Daisy and I are going to get a full body MRI scan,” she said. “We were talking about preventative health and getting on our A-game this year.”

The pair made the decision months earlier and finally secured their appointment after weeks of waiting.

Following the scan, Zara shared a brief update with fans, reassuring them that the experience had gone smoothly.

“Hi guys, so I just had my scan. I’m looking forward to getting my results,” she said. “That was such a nice clean simple experience.”

While she did not reveal whether doctors had immediately identified the cause of the lump, she made clear she wanted to rule out any underlying issues.

Star’s history of health issues

Zara’s concerns come just over two years after she revealed she had early signs of osteoporosis, a condition that weakens bones and increases the risk of fractures. In November 2023, she told fans the diagnosis had prompted her to make lifestyle changes.

“I recently found out I have early signs of developing osteoporosis,” she said at the time. “So I started making switches to get more calcium in my diet.”

In December 2023, she was hospitalised following a tibia fracture linked to the condition. Doctors warned her that she might require surgery involving metal plates and screws. At the time, she chose a conservative recovery route, hoping her body would heal naturally. She was forced to wear a protective boot and use crutches while focusing on recovery.

Despite the health scare, Zara has remained active professionally and personally. The star recently showed her support for boyfriend Louis Tomlinson following his chart success, sharing a heartfelt tribute online.

After his latest release reached number one, Zara wrote: “Proud is an understatement.”

The couple began dating in early 2025.

