Vogue Williams has opened up about her heartbreak following the tragic death of her dog, who ‘died in her arms’.

The presenter is married to Spencer Matthews, and a proud mama to three children: Theodore born in 2018, Gigi in 2020, and Otto in 2022.

Recently though, the family were dealt some heartbreak after their dog Winston died, with Vogue admitting that she is “crying non-stop”.

Vogue Williams’ heartbreak after dog’s death

During an episode of her podcast, My Therapist Ghosted Me podcast, Vogue opened up about Winston’s death. An emotional Vogue said: “Poor little Winnie died, he was nearly 14, and he died.”

Her co-presenter Joanne McNally replied: “It’s so sad. It felt very sudden. Even though we knew he was sick it felt very sudden.”

Vogue then said: “I honestly thought I was going to have to take him to the vet and do that for him because he was sick on and off.

“But he just died. He was lying in the hall and he just died, but at least I was beside him and he’s gone to a better place.”

Vogie is ‘crying non-stop’

Joanne then commented: “Winston is one of the few animals I’ve ever heard of to die naturally in the arms of their owner. Most pets from my experience, they get really sick, they have to be put down, I think there’s something really sweet about the fact that you were with him. In that he died of natural causes.”

Vogue then admitted that she was scared her beloved dog might have died while he was alone in the middle of the night.

“To be honest with you I actually did feel really lucky because I was really stressed about that, or it happening during the night when he was on his own, and then this morning he just lay down by the front door and he just died. He didn’t squeal or anything,” she said.

The death has taken a toll on Vogue as she insisted she never wants to get a pet again.

She explained: “I swear to God I’m never doing it again. After Bertie I’m never getting any pets again, it’s just too sad. I’ve been crying non-stop today and it’s a horrible feeling.”

‘Sleep well our little best pal’

Earlier this week, Vogue announced Winston’s death via a heartbreaking post on Instagram.

Alongside several photos of Winston, she wrote in the caption: “Rest in peace our beautiful Winnie. I’ve had Winston for almost 14 years and he’s been an huge part of our family.

“He’s helped me through lots of life changes, always there for us. I knew I would be sad when we lost him but I didn’t anticipate just how sad. We are heartbroken but I am so thankful I was there with him when it happened. There will never be another dog like you Winston you were one in a million. Sleep well our little best pal.”

