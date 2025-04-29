Vick Hope has fuelled further speculation she’s pregnant with her first baby, two years after marrying Calvin Harris.

The former Strictly Come Dancing star – who appeared on the show in 2018 – wed the Scottish DJ in Ibiza back in September 2023.

The couple are notoriously private about their relationship, but Vick did shoot down pregnancy rumours after last year’s Grammy’s, which took place in February 2024.

At the time, she responded to comments from followers on social media, saying: “Yep, just placing my hand on my tummy! I think I was smoothing my dress or checking my post-brekkie bloat or something but thank you all for all the lovely messages.”

More rumours surfaced at the BRITs earlier this year, when her brown satin dressed appeared to show off a hint of a bump.

Now, the rumours have resurfaced, after a video of Vick stroking her tummy was posted on YouTube last night (April 28).

Vick Hope and husband Calvin Harris first sparked rumours she was pregnant when they attended the BRITs in February (Credit: Cover Images)

Is Vick Hope pregnant with first baby with Calvin Harris?

In the video, Vick and co-host Jamie Laing can be see interviewing actress Florence Pugh. During the interview, Vick is seen caressing what appears to be a baby bump.

However, neither Vick nor Calvin have posted on social media. And neither of their reps have responded to ED!’s request for comment.

Vick appeared to be sporting a baby bump in a new video uploaded last night (Credit: YouTube)

Fans send their congratulations

Vick and Calvin’s supporters seem certain that they are expecting their first baby.

One fan commented on the video: “Can’t believe that nobody posted about the fact that Vick is pregnant by Calvin Harris.”

Another added: “Just want to say how glowingly beautiful Vick looks.” “Absolutely blooming in pregnancy, she looks stunning,” said another.

“I thought she looked pregnant at the BRITs in that brown dress. Congrats,” said another. At the time, there were comments on Vick’s post from the BRITs. One said: “Baby news incoming soon.” Another also posted to say: “Defo looks pregnant.”

Vick Hope and Calvin Harris’ love life

The couple first met in the early 2000s, but didn’t get together until 2022. Five months after getting together, Calvin proposed to Vick. And, in September 2023, they said their wedding vows at a huge Glastonbury-themed wedding.

