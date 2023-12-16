Ben Ofoedu, the ex of Vanessa Feltz, has been spotted looking very cosy with TV star Precious Muir.

The pair were seen leaving a screening in Mayfair together on Wednesday (December 13).

Precious, 33, told MailOnline: “Yes we enjoy spending time together. We haven’t put any labels on it but yes we spend time together and will continue to spend time together.”

TV personality Precious has been spotted getting cosy with Vanessa Feltz’s ex Ben Ofoedu (Credit: Cover images)

Vanessa Feltz ex Ben’s new girlfriend?

Precious wore leather leggings and a metallic top for her night out with Phats & Small singer Ben. Earlier in December, Ben commented on one of Precious’s Instagram posts with a series of heart emojis, and she replied with a blowing kiss emoji.

So it certainly looks like Ben, 51, might be moving on from his long-term relationship with 61-year-old Vanessa Feltz.

The couple split in early 2023 amid allegations that Ben had cheated on Vanessa. Ben admitted to some infidelity. But he also insisted that the relationship had broken down because Vanessa didn’t want to get married.

Ben said: “Marriage means a lot to me, and I wanted to be married and she didn’t want that, so we were going in different directions.”

He added: “There was a narrative spun by Vanessa that I cheated multiple times and it’s just not true. She has said I’m a serial cheat and I’m like ‘What are you talking about?'”

Vanessa and Ben in happier times, at a tea party in 2014 (Credit: Cover Images)

Vanessa: ‘I’m a rotten picker’

Meanwhile Vanessa, who hadn’t dated for 17 years, recently signed up to E4’s Celebs Go Dating. She also called dating “damn difficult” on This Morning: “It is not easy and actually, when it’s not going well it’s like wading through treacle.”

Vanessa then talked of meeting someone who you click with and said: “That’s bliss. They smile, you smile, they say something lighthearted, you say something funny… it can be great. It’s just a question of a numbers game. You’ve got to keep on keeping on.

“I have been a rotten picker. I haven’t been good at picking. And I just thought the agents must be able to do better than I’d done. They couldn’t do any worse, let’s face it,” she then added.

So what do you make of this possible new romance? Head over to our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix to share your thoughts.