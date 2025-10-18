TV star Vanessa Feltz has opened up about dating again after splitting from fiancé Ben Ofoedu.

Vanessa, 63, and Ben, 53, remained together for 17 years. Despite getting engaged, they never made it down the aisle after Vanessa discovered he’d cheated on her. They split in 2023.

Ben has since moved on with Vanessa Brown, who is 23 years his junior. In July, the pair tied the knot in a £100k wedding in Cumbria.

Vanessa Feltz opens up about ‘disappointing’ dating life following Ben Ofoedu split

Since her split from Ben, Vanessa has been vocal about wanting to find another partner. However, she hasn’t been having the best of luck.

“I’m trying to date,” she told the Mirror in a new interview.

She insisted that there’s “nothing more embarrassing than a date that just doesn’t work out”. Vanessa implied that she had been on one too many failed dates, adding: “I’m doing my best not to give up hope”.

“Everybody tells me ‘Don’t take it too personally if it doesn’t work out,'” Vanessa continued. “But it’s quite difficult not to take it personally. It really is.

“It’s horribly difficult. I really do think so. But I also think, if you don’t want to be on your own and you would like a partner, you’ve just got to somehow brush yourself off and carry on again. But it isn’t easy.”

Vanessa then revealed how she feels when she gets home after a date hasn’t worked out for her.

“You know, when you’ve sort of made an effort, you’ve tried, but you can tell that you’ve left them completely cold, or they have left you stone cold? You go home into your own, you can’t help feeling a bit awful about it. It’s disappointing, isn’t it? It’s hard,” she said.

‘I was going out with someone last year that nobody found out about’

While speaking to Entertainment Daily earlier this year, Vanessa confessed that she was secretly happy with someone last year.

“I was going out with someone last year that nobody found out about,” she told ED!

“That was quite good for about four and a half to five months. But with the exception of that, I’ve been on my own the whole time since and before.”

Vanessa admitted she wishes she felt content without a man in her life. However, she doesn’t.

“I’d like to be like my pal, Linda Robson. She’s like: ‘I know I don’t need a man. I’m not interested. They’re in much more trouble than they’re worth.’ She always says: ‘I’ve got my kids, I’ve got my job, I’ve got my holidays, I’ve got my life. What the hell do I need a man for?’ I think it’s absolutely great to feel like that. But unfortunately, I don’t. I wish I did,” she added.

