From throat cancer diagnosis to 3cm tumour in lung – inside Tommy Walsh’s health history

Tommy Walsh, star of Ground Force and Homes Under the Hammer, recently revealed he has been undergoing tests after doctors believed they found a tumour on his lung. Sadly for Tommy, he has faced other health challenges over the years, too.

It has been reported Tommy – whose Homes Under the Hammer role has been assumed by TV weatherman Owain Wyn Evans – shared details of his condition in November.

He said during a cancer charity conference: “I had a chest infection and had to go to the doctor. They sent me up to hospital for a CT scan. They think there’s a 3cm tumour in the lung.”

The DIY telly personality, who hasn’t revealed the results of any tests, added at the time: “If you wouldn’t mind, keep your fingers crossed for me.”

Tommy Walsh health history

The married dad-of-three, 67, has previously opened up about other experiences with cancer.

In 2002 Tommy underwent surgery to have two benign lumps on his chest removed. It is believed family members have also suffered from the condition, with Tommy’s sister reportedly having a lumpectomy to remove cancerous breast tissue when she was 31.

Tommy reflected to the Mirror in 2013: “I just buried myself in my work and then went along for the day surgery where the lumps were removed under a general anaesthetic. It was only then that it sort of hit me that this could actually be serious and I could have breast cancer, like my relatives.”

He also said about the scare: “I’ve been in pretty good health all my life. But after my sister’s and aunt’s problems I thought I would mention it in a visit to my GP.

“I remember taking a while to get an appointment. And when I did go it was more of an afterthought that I’d mention it. However given the history of breast cancer in my family I was sent to the same consultant my sister had gone to.”

Tommy Walsh throat cancer diagnosis

Two decades later, Tommy was informed his doctor had found a potential issue with his throat.

Tommy explained in June 2023: “I went to my GP about an unrelated issue. While I was there, he discovered this lump in my throat that he was a bit concerned about.

Tommy Walsh starred on BBC renovation show Ground Force for eight years between 1997 and 2005 (Credit: BBC iPlayer)

“He said it may be nothing but that he would rather I went and got it checked. And, unfortunately, it turned out to be cancerous.

“I had to go in straight away and have surgery to remove it. I am now fully recovered and even back playing football!”

Best wishes to Tommy.

