Axed Homes Under The Hammer star Tommy Walsh in fresh cancer scare as doctors find 3cm tumour in his lung

Homes Under The Hammer star Tommy Walsh has revealed he is having tests on a tumour doctors have found on his lung. It comes two years after he was first diagnosed with cancer.

The news comes days after he was axed from the BBC show. But Tommy actually shared details of his illness before Christmas.

Tommy is being replaced by TV weatherman Owain Wyn Evans on the home renovation show.

Ground Force star Tommy Walsh revealed before Christmas that he was undergoing tests for a tumour in his lung (Credit: Splash News)

Tommy Walsh undergoing tests in new cancer scare

Tommy made the announcement on stage at a conference of The Swallows Head & Neck Cancer charity, on November 27 last year. A video of his presentation on YouTube shows the ex-Ground Force star revealing he had initially booked an emergency appointment with the doctor after suffering with chest symptoms.

He said: “I had a chest infection, had to go to the doctor and they sent me up to hospital for a CT scan. They think there’s a 3cm tumour in the lung. I’ve tried to keep cheerful and you’ve cheered me up today. Thank you for letting me reminisce and talk.

If you wouldn’t mind, keep your fingers crossed for me.

“I was weighing up whether or not to tell you about this but I felt it would be unfair if I was to leave this and I didn’t tell you. That’s why I’m going to have to leave after this talk and I won’t be able to join you for a few beers tonight. But I hope and I would be really pleased if you would have a few on my behalf and I’ll keep my fingers crossed. If you wouldn’t mind, keep your fingers crossed for me.”

Tommy hasn’t revealed the results of his tests publically.

ED! has contacted Tommy’s reps for comment.

Tommy Walsh’s 2022 cancer diagnosis

It’s not the first time the disease has affected Tommy. In 2022, he was fronting a cancer awareness campaign when he received a diagnosis of his own.

He said: “I went to my GP about an unrelated issue and while I was there, he discovered this lump in my throat that he was a bit concerned about. He said it may be nothing but that he would rather I went and got it checked. Unfortunately, it turned out to be cancerous.

“I had to go in straight away and have surgery to remove it. I am now fully recovered and even back playing football!”

How long has Homes Under The Hammer been on air and who hosts it?

Tommy first joined the show in 2021.

Homes Under The Hammer has been on our screens since 2003. The DIY show is normally hosted by Martin Roberts, Dion Dublin and Martel Maxwell.

Tommy, who is best known for his time on Ground Force, is also a DIY enthusiast.

