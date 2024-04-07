Tina Malone reaches out to fans following funeral of her husband Paul Chase: ‘No words’

Shameless star Tina Malone has reached out to fans following the funeral of her husband Paul Chase. The 42-year-old died in March and was laid to rest this week.

The cause of Paul’s death has not been revealed. Tina has now issued a statement to fans on social media following the ceremony.

Tina Malone issues statement to fans

Writing on her X account, the Brookside actress said: “I am truly moved by the support, outpouring of grief and respect from my incredible friends and family and the First Battalion 22nd Regiment of the Cheshires for my husband Paul’s funeral two days ago. No words for how I feel and our girl Flame. We are utterly heartbroken.”

I am truly moved by the support,outpouring of grief and respect from my incredible friends and family and the first battalion 22nd regiment of the cheshires,for my husband Paul’s funeral two days ago,no words for how I feel and our girl flame,we are utterly heartbroken xx — Tina Malone (@TinaMalone23) April 6, 2024

Several of Tina’s fans send her messages of support following the post. “So sorry for your loss I’ve been there and I know what you are going through sending love,” said one.

Another added: “Absolutely devastated for you and Flame, such a shock. May he rest in eternal peace.”

“Very sorry to hear of your loss Tina. Heartfelt sympathy to you and your family,” shared one more.

Meanwhile, one funeral goer said: “So sorry for your loss. It was heartbreaking to attend the funeral and listen to you, your family and his friends. He was a good man, may he rest in eternal peace.”

Paul’s death

Tina announced the news of Paul’s shocking death on March 13. “It’s with total heartbreak I write this. My husband Paul Chase Malone passed away this morning. We are totally devastated,” she wrote.

The couple had been married since 2010 after meeting at a fitness bootcamp in 2008 when Paul was just 28. They shared a daughter, Flame, who was born in 2013 when Tina was 50.

MailOnline revealed Paul’s funeral took place in Liverpool on Thursday April 4. They shared photos of Tina, who wore all black, outside her home talking to mourners. Tina was also snapped comforting a young girl in the crowd during the funeral.

Paul’s fellow veterans helped to carry his coffin to his hearse. His dress hat from the Cheshire Regiment was placed on top of the coffin. A flag had also been wrapped across it.

Paul’s former colleagues revealed he had “battled mental demons” before his death. However, his mental health started to improve after re-joining the army.

Fans support Tina

Following the announcement of Paul’s passing, Tina took to social media after many people reached out.

“I am totally overwhelmed at the cards, flowers, messages, calls, texts, emails [I’ve] received from friends, family, colleagues, Paul’s army brothers, it’s a great comfort for us,” she said.

“I will reply to everyone soon as I am able to, the support and kindness on here to has deeply touched me too xx.”

