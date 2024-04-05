Inside Tina Malone’s husband Paul Chase’s funeral – tears; Cheshire Regiment hat placed on coffin; veteran pallbearers

Shameless star Tina Malone said goodbye to her army veteran husband Paul Chase yesterday (April 4) after announcing his shock death.

Tina took to social media on March 13 to reveal that Paul had died aged 42. “It’s with total heartbreak I write this. My husband Paul Chase Malone passed away this morning. We are totally devastated,” she wrote.

The Brookside actor and Paul shared a daughter, Flame, who was born in 2013.

While expressing her heartbreak, Tina revealed that husband Paul died aged 42 (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Tina Malone husband

As reported by the MailOnline, Paul’s funeral took place in Liverpool. Photos of Tina, who wore all black, were captured outside her home where she was talking to mourners.

While staying strong, Tina was snapped comforting a young girl in the crowd during the funeral.

Paul’s fellow veterans helped to carry his coffin to his hearse. His dress hat from the Cheshire Regiment was placed on top of the coffin. A flag had also been wrapped across it.

Paul’s former colleagues revealed he had “battled mental demons” before his death. However, his mental health started to improve after re-joining the army.

While surrounded by friends and family, celebrity hairdresser Karl Mathers was also in attendance. According to MailOnline, friends could be seen drying their eyes as Paul’s coffin was carried to his hearse.

The cause of Paul’s death has not been revealed.

While surrounded by friends and family, Paul’s funeral took place in Liverpool (Credit: Splashnews.com)

‘Overwhelmed’ Tina Malone

Following the announcement of Paul’s passing, Tina took to social media after many people reached out.

“I am totally overwhelmed at the cards, flowers, messages, calls, texts, emails [I’ve] received from friends, family, colleagues, Paul’s army brothers, it’s a great comfort for us,” she said.

“I will reply to everyone soon as I am able to, the support and kindness on here to has deeply touched me too xx.”

