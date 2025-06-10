Molly-Mae Hague has shared her profound grief following the death of a fellow social media personality. Tiktok star Norma Burton, who was 91, died “peacefully” last Thursday (June 5).

Norma starred in video posts alongside her granddaughter Jess – amassing 2.7 million followers on TikTok and 807,000 fans on Instagram.

However, it was revealed yesterday (Monday June 9) by her “truly devastated” family that Nanny Norma had been “reunited with her husband”. And former Love Island contestant Molly-Mae was just one famous face among many to offer their sympathies and condolences online.

Beloved TikTok personality Norma has sadly passed away aged 91 (Credit: YouTube)

Tiktok star Norma dies

Norma, from Retford in Nottinghamshire, was said to have found social media fame “incredibly special”.

In 2023, she joked to the BBC: “You’d think they’d have something better to do than watch me. It’s overwhelming but we have some lovely people that we’ve talked to.”

The family post confirming Norma’s passing hailed her as “our rock, our everything, our beautiful, precious, perfect lady.”

It read: “We are all truly devastated and our lives will never be the same. We want you all to know that Nan fell to sleep peacefully, surrounded by all her family, she was full of love and had the most beautiful care.

“If anyone deserves a place in heaven, it’s you Nanny Norma.”

The post went on: “Social media and our community online made Nan’s last years so incredibly special, her cup was full and in her own words she ‘lived such a wonderful life’.

“91 years was never going to be enough and she has left the biggest hole in all of our hearts. Reunited with her husband and family, until we meet again, our queen.”

Molly-Mae Hague was among those to offer their best wishes to Norma’s family (Credit: YouTube)

Norma fans share their sympathies and tributes

Molly-Mae Hague was among the hundreds of thousands of Instagram users to engage with the sad news on Insta.

Paying tribute, she wrote: “This has shattered my heart. Rest in paradise Norma. One special lady.”

One fan replied to Molly-Mae’s words, admitting they had also been very affected by the loss.

“It’s so sad isn’t it bless her I actually cried,” they wrote.

Meanwhile, internet personality and former Gogglebox contributor Joe Baggs shared: “We are all so lucky to have known her. What an incredible lady spreading so much love, laughter, and joy. You’ll be so missed Norma and sending all of our love to you and your family Jess.”

Joe’s mum Lisa, who appeared on three series of Gogglebox, added: “Oh Jess … I’m so utterly heartbroken for you. Sending you all my love my darling! Your Nan was one in a million x x.”

Corrie star Tina O’Brien also offered her condolences. She wrote: “Oh Jess, I’m so sorry, Norma brought so much love and happiness to everyone. I can’t imagine how you all must be feeling. Sending you and your family so much love and strength and thinking of you lots.”

And Loose Women panellist Denise Welch posted Jess’ name alongside three crying emojis and four red hearts to illustrate her feelings about Norma’s passing.

