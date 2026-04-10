‘No hope for humanity!’ This Morning guest sparks backlash as she ‘steals a living’

This Morning viewers were left fuming at their screens following a baby naming expert’s appearance on the ITV show.

The hit ITV show returned to screens on Friday (April 10) with Rochelle Humes and Joel Dommett back at the helm. On the programme, the pair chatted to baby naming expert, SJ Strum.

However, some viewers at home were unimpressed with the segment, with one angry viewer declaring “there’s no hope for humanity”.

Don’t miss a single story! Add us as a Preferred Source in Google for all your entertainment news It’s important to us that you never miss our articles when searching for stories! We have all the latest TV & Celebrity news to share with our community of loyal readers. Click here and tick Entertainmentdaily.com to ensure you see stories from us first in Google Search.

The baby name expert was on hand to help viewers (Credit: ITV)

This Morning hosts speak to baby name expert

On Friday (April 10) This Morning returned to screens for another episode – with Joel and Rochelle on hand to give viewers their daily dose of all things news, celebs and lifestyle.

During the instalment, the pair brought in baby naming expert SJ Strum to help viewers come up with names for their unborn children.

Before SJ spoke to the viewers, Rochelle revealed: “We’ve had so many calls for this.”

SJ then chatted to the viewers who wanted advice on what to call their kids. As well as offering her thoughts, SJ also shared the meanings behind certain names.

Viewers were not impressed (Credit: ITV)

‘There’s l no hope for humanity’

However, the segment didn’t go down well with disgruntled This Morning viewers at home.

Fuming, one person declared on X: “This ‘baby name expert’ absolutely steals a living.” Another added: “[Bleep] off. Baby name expert. [Bleep] OFF.”

A third chimed in: “Do people really pay this woman to give their child a name … there’s no hope for humanity…”

Someone else penned: “Is it a joke that people are ringing #ThisMorning to ask advice on naming their children????? I thought April Fools was 10 days ago!”

A fifth said: “Is it so hard to name your own baby? Must be as they have this woman on #thismorning so often.”

Who is SJ Strumm?

Talented SJ Strum is a baby name expert and consultant. She has often featured on This Morning, hosts the Baby Name Envy podcast and has her own YouTube and TikTok channels.

Last year, SJ released her book, Baby Name Envy: The New Way to Choose a Baby Name You’ll Love.

Read more: Fresh complaints for This Morning as Gogglebox ‘star’ joins the presenter roster

What do you think of this story? You can leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know