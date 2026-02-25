Nicole Valeria Vargas Gomez, who competed on The Voice Kids in Colombia in 2019, has died at age 19 following a hit-and-run crash.

The horrific crash took place on the Circasia-Armenia road in Quindío, Colombia. Meanwhile, a 40-year-old named William Andrew Paipa was also killed.

Nicole Valeria Vargas Gomez competed on The Voice Kids in Colombia in 2019 (Credit: YouTube)

Death of The Voice Kids star Nicole Valeria Vargas Gomez

Local authorities reported that Vargas Gomez and Paipa were crossing the road when they were struck by an unidentified vehicle.

The impact was so severe that both were thrown into the air, landing on the opposite side of the road. Police said the driver did not stop to assist and fled the scene.

Investigators are now focused on identifying and locating the vehicle involved in the fatal collision.

In a statement from law enforcement officers, which was obtained by Unilad, they said: “A traffic accident occurred involving pedestrians being run over by an unidentified vehicle, affecting two individuals who were crossing the road in the restaurant area at El Solar.

“At this time, the individuals can be identified as William Andres Paipa and Nicole Valeria Vargas Gomez.”

Nicole tragically died at age 19 following a hit-and-run crash (Credit: YouTube)

‘Strength to her family’

Following the heartbreaking news, tributes flooded in from fans.

“Such sad news, my God, much strength to her family,” one user wrote.

“She is kept in memory for the beauty she left in the lives of the people who knew her and valued her talent. May she rest in peace,” another person shared.

“How sad that such young people are dying from accidents,” a third remarked.

“Many artists are passing away, very young and with a lot of future ahead, I’m impacted by those deaths in young people. May God keep her in glory, strength to her family and rest in peace,” a fourth said.

