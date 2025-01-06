The Vivienne shared a heartwarming social media post just days before their death.

The Drag Race legend, real name James Lee Williams, sadly died last weekend aged 32. Police have since shared that there are “no suspicious circumstances” surrounding their death.

Just days before their death though, The Vivienne took to their social media to share her selfless last wish.

The TV star died over the weekend (Credit: ITV)

The Vivienne had final selfless last wish before death

On Thursday (January 2), The Vivienne took to Instagram and urged their 669k followers to donate to LGBTQ+ and HIV charity SAHIR.

“Join me in giving back this year, everything I do charitable wise is usually for @sahirhouse house, Liverpool’s oldest LGBT+ charity!!!

“The work they do is incredible, thank you. £1 a month you won’t miss it,” they added.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by THE VIVIENNE (@thevivienne_)

The Vivienne fans share their heartbreak over death

The comments section has become a place for friend and fans to share their condolences.

“I can’t believe this. Rest in Power Viv,” said one. Another also commented: “RIP icon you’ll be missed.” A third then said: “This has devastated me wtf.

“My fave drag queen of all time, what a loss to the drag community. The funniest queen there ever was. So young and talented, I’m lost for words.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Simon Jones (@simonjonespr)

The Vivienne ‘was an incredibly loved person’

The news of The Vivienne’s death was confirmed by a spokesperson, who shared their “immense sadness” over losing “an incredibly loved” person.

In a statement, a spokesperson said: “It is with immense sadness that we let you know our beloved James Lee Williams – The Vivienne, has passed this weekend. James was an incredibly loved, warm-hearted and amazing person.”

It then continued: “Their family are heartbroken at the loss of their son, brother and uncle. They are so proud of the wonderful things James achieved in their life and career.

“We will not be releasing any further details. We please ask that James’s family are given the time and privacy they now need to process and grieve.”

The Vivienne was one of the most popular stars of RuPaul’s Drag Race (Credit: Splash News)

Rise to fame

The Vivienne had risen to prominence in 2015 after becoming the UK Drag Ambassador for the American series of RuPaul’s Drag Race.

They later competed in the first UK series of the show in 2019, going on to win it after lip-syncing in the final to The Wham hit I’m Your Man.

The Vivienne appeared on Dancing On Ice in 2023 and ended up finishing in third place.

Read more: The Vivienne’s final TV appearance on Blankety Blank days before death and the cruel trolling it prompted

So what’s your favourite memory of The Vivienne? Share your thoughts on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.