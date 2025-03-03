The Oscars 2025 took place last night (March 2) and the evening was full of surprises for fans – including shocking snubs, a storm-out and an odd relationship move.

It is one of the most-anticipated award ceremonies every year, and the Oscars 2025 did not disappoint. From the very beginning, a wonderful Wicked performance kicked off the ceremony, and fans were looking forward to a brilliant night.

But just like any award ceremonies, sometimes things get a bit out-of-hands, and that’s exactly what happened last night. So, here’s a round-up of all the wildest things that took place at the Oscars.

Adam Sandler ‘stormed out’ of the Oscars 2025 (Credit: ABC)

Oscars 2025: Adam Sandler ‘stormed out’

Shockingly, Adam Sandler has never been nominated for an Oscar during his career. But the 58-year-old actor still knows how to steal the show.

Known for not dressing up at awards shows, host Conan O’Brien joked about how everyone is “properly dressed” during a speech. The camera then panned to Adam, who was sitting in a bright blue hoodie and shorts.

Adam joked: “Conan. What’s up my brother? What’s going on, man?” for Conan to ask: “What are you wearing?”

The movie star responded: “You know what, I like the way I look, because I’m a good person. I don’t care about what I wear or what I don’t wear. If my snazzy gym shorts and fluffy sweatshirt offend you so much that you had to mock me in front of my peers, I’m going.”

Adam then got up and stormed out of the theatre, causing a huff on the way out. But the whole thing was in good taste, and clearly was done to poke fun at Adam’s usual styling choices.

Adrien Brody was blasted over his Oscars behaviour (Credit: ABC)

Adrien Brody called out

Fans were horrified by Adrien Brody committing a “disgusting” act towards his girlfriend, Georgina Chapman, after he won an award.

The star won his second Best Actor Oscar for his role in The Brutalist. And was evidently emotional as his name was read out.

But as he headed up the steps, he realised he still had chewing gum in his mouth. So, with no hesitation, he took his gum out and threw it to his girlfriend.

They should have revoked the Oscar the second Adrien Brody tossed his gum to his partner.

It clearly didn’t phase her, as Georgina ran towards him and caught the gum in time for him to make his speech. While she seemed fine with it, fans were not.

One wrote on X: “They should have revoked the Oscar the second Adrien Brody tossed his gum to his partner.”

Another added: “Adrien Brody throwing his gum at his partner before going on stage is so disgusting and disrespectful.”

A third penned: “I would love to know the internal monologue Adrien Brody had when he decided to throw his gum to his partner.”

Fans fumed at Michelle’s Oscars ‘snub’ (Credit: Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency)

Michelle Trachtenberg snubbed from In Memoriam

Gossip Girl icon Michelle Trachtenberg tragically passed away last Wednesday (February 26). And despite her incredible contributions to TV and films for years, she failed to appear in the In Memoriam segment at the Oscars 2025.

Fans have spent the last week writing tributes to Michelle online, along with her former co-stars, including Blake Lively.

But the snub at the Oscars 2025 has angered fans, who believe she had a rightful spot in the segment.

One wrote on X: “It is shameful that the Oscars didn’t include Michelle Trachtenberg in their memorial montage of all the actors and actresses who has passed within the year!”

Another asked: “Did they really not even include Michelle Trachtenberg in the ‘In Memoriam’ for the Oscars? That’s icky.”

Kylie Jenner backlash

Elsewhere, Kylie Jenner – who is dating Timothee Chalamet – raised eyebrows after she was introduced to Sir Elton John on the night.

Fans fumed as a clip of Kylie being introduced to Elton was published on social media. It showed her sitting down while he kissed her hand. However, many thought she acted disrespectfully by not standing up to greet the musical legend.

“Oh no no no, you stand up to greet Sir Elton John!” fumed one. “Money can’t buy you manners,” said another.

Demi Moore’s ice-cold reaction to not winning Best Actress quickly went viral (Credit: ABC)

Demi Moore’s reaction to awards snub

Actress Demi Moore was also expected to collect the Oscar for Best Actress. However, Anora’s Mikey Madison won the award.

The Substance star Demi, 62, was the heavy favorite to take home the trophy after winning all the major awards – bar a BAFTA – in the run up to Sunday’s ceremony.

Demi’s icy reaction to the snub quickly went viral, with one lipreader alleging that she simply said “nice” as Mikey’s name was announced.

Speaking to the Daily Mail, Nicola Hickling said: “Demi says ‘nice’ but she isn’t smiling when she says it. Her body is almost nodding like she had to force herself to say it.”

