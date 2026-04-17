‘Legs for days!’ Tess Daly shows off her stunning figure in plunging white swimsuit on Instagram

Tess Daly left her followers stunned on Instagram after she showed off her stunning figure while wearing a plunging swimsuit.

In March 2021, Tess launched her own swimwear business, Naia Beach, with friend Gayle Lawton.

While the future of her television career remains a mystery after leaving Strictly, the 56-year-old has been busy working on building her brand. And in her latest social media post, Tess can be seen modelling a range of swimsuits from her collection.

Tess has modelled her latest swimwear line on Instagram (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Tess Daly on Instagram

In an Instagram post shared yesterday (April 16), the TV star displayed her long legs as she flashed a radiant smile in front of a beautiful sea backdrop.

Tess wore a patterned white and blue beach cover-up paired with heels and accessorised herself with sunglasses. However, she gave fans another angle of her outfit, which showed off her low-cut swimsuit in the same pattern as her cover-up.

In the following frame, she appeared on a boat wearing the same cover-up but with a royal blue swimsuit underneath,

Meanwhile, for the third pic, Tess was captured next to her husband, Vernon Kay, on a wooden swing while they looked at a sunset and the sea.

“Away for a few days, wearing @naia_beach on repeat,” she wrote in her caption, promoting her line.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tess Daly (@tessdaly)

‘Those legs are unbelievable’

Fans rushed to the comments section to gush over Tess, especially her legs.

“Goddess! Wherever you are, it looks absolutely beautiful,” one user wrote.

“You look amazing!” another person shared adding the flame emoji.

“Wow legs for dayzzzz,” a third remarked.

“Those legs are unbelievable,” a fourth said.

Meanwhile, a fifth echoed: “Legs for days!” with the heart-eyes emoji.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vernon (@vernonkay)

Over on hubby Vernon’s Instagram, he also modeled shorts from Tess’s collection while on their spring break.

“Very grateful for a knockout week in the sunshine…And proud to be rocking @naia_beach men’s swim shorts. I am biased as they’re a @tessdaly design, but they are THE comfiest shorts I’ve ever drank rum punch in!! (And swam in of course!!),” he wrote.

Read more: Statement shared as Tess Daly’s ‘golden handcuffs’ deal with ITV ‘revealed’

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