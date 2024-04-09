Tess Daly shares friction at home with daughter after ‘giving away’ clothes as she’s told: ‘How could you?’

Tess Daly has shared how her daughter is not too impressed with her at the moment and has been “giving her hell”.

The Strictly favourite, whose career spans over two decades, is a proud mama to 19-year-old Phoebe and Amber, 14, whom she shares with Vernon Kay.

And while it seems having a famous mum may have its perks, for daughter Phoebe, she’s been left fuming at Tess recently.

Tess Daly and daughter

Away from the showbiz & TV world, Tess is loved-up with Vernon. The pair, who are one of the UK’s much-loved showbiz couples, met on the set of T4 and got hitched in 2003.

And while Tess and Vernon have had their fair share of ups and downs, the couple have stuck through it and have remained solid.

In 2004, they welcomed their first daughter Phoebe, followed by Amber in 2009.

Tess Daly ‘in bad books’ with daughter

However, in a new interview Tess has shared there’s a tad bit of tension at home. Speaking about fashion, Tess told Closer how she had “tons of vintage stuff”.

She explained: “I used to have a storage unit because I couldn’t fit the clothes in my wardrobe and then I thought it was silly because I wasn’t wearing it, so I ended up giving most of it away to friends.”

But it seems daughter Phoebe is not impressed by her mum’s actions.

Tess, who was speaking at the launch of her new fashion exhibition with Biba, said: “So now, Phoebe is giving me hell over it and says, ‘Mum, how could you?'”

She looks at me like she’s going to kill me

She added: “She looks at me like she’s going to kill me because she wished I could have kept it all!”

Tess Daly on ‘sad’ confession

Last year, Tess Daly opened up about her fears over her daughters and their relationship with their bodies. She said she fears the impact social media will have on her daughters and how they perceive themselves.

Speaking with Fabulous magazine, Tess lamented the surveillance culture that social media has implemented. She recalled her halcyon days when she could go out dancing on chairs and not have that documented.

“There’s no escape from that,” she explained. “There’s a lot of pressure on this generation of girls growing up on social media.

“I don’t want to discuss their looks with them. I wouldn’t dream of putting any more pressure on my two. Because I want them to believe that the content of their character is more important.”

