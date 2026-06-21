Susan Calman’s secrets to four-stone weight loss amid ‘constant health battle’

Susan Calman recently opened up about her incredible weight loss after feeling “quite unwell” a couple of years ago.

The TV star, who is back on screens on Sunday (June 21) for her show Cruising the Canary Islands with Susan Calman, said she got a personal trainer and changed the way she eats.

In the interview in April this year, Susan, 51, opened up about her daily routine.

Susan Calman has opened up about her weight loss (Credit: BBC Radio 2)

Susan Calman reveals secrets to weight loss

Speaking to The Telegraph, comedian Susan said: “I’m regimented timetable-wise partly because I’m perimenopausal. I drive to the gym, where I run for half an hour then do a circuits class. It’s the best start to a Saturday.

“I go to the gym four times a week. At the end of 2023 I felt really overweight and quite unwell, so I got a personal trainer and changed the way I eat. I’ve lost almost four stone over two years.”

She added: “My new tour will focus on everything I’ve done since I last toured 10 years ago but also the menopause and how difficult it is to navigate. I’m on HRT and a lot of supplements, but it’s a constant battle.”

Elsewhere in the chat, Susan revealed the impact doing Strictly Come Dancing has had on her life. She danced on the show in 2017 with pro Kevin Clifton.

Susan pictured in 2023 (Credit: Photo by Amy Muir/Shutterstock)

Susan on Strictly impact

She said her Saturdays now look very different from how they used to be.

Susan said she used to go to the pub on Friday nights, “drink a lot, get a kebab and feel horrific the next day”.

I’ve lost almost four stone over two years.

However, after doing Strictly in 2017, her behaviour changed and she stopped drinking alcohol.

Read more: Susan Calman’s hidden health battle that’s ‘still difficult to talk about’ and leaves her ’embarrassed’

And despite being the star of travel shows and her comedy tours, Susan admitted she enjoys being at home.

She said at home with her wife, Lee Cormack, and their cats, she’s a “real homebody” and can find it “tricky being away from them all”.

You can catch Susan on Cruising the Canary Islands on Sunday, June 21, from 11:20am on Channel 5.

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