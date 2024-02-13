Sue and Noel Radford go ‘all out’ as they head off on second holiday of the year – after ‘taking 19 trips’ in last two years

Noel and Sue Radford, who appear in their own show 22 Kids and Counting, are spending their half-term on another holiday.

The Channel 5 show, which follows parents Sue and Noel with their 22 kids, has enjoyed four series. Outside of the show, the family’s joint Instagram account documents what they’re up to when they’re not filming.

The Radford’s embark on another vacation (Credit: Instagram)

Sue and Noel Radford take a vacation in their motorhome

In a series of Instagram Stories shared yesterday (February 12), the family revealed they were going on a mini vacation while the kids are off school.

Even though they didn’t specify where they were off to, photos of their motorhome and a gazebo were uploaded.

“Not put this up in a while,” they wrote, referring to their gazebo.

Sue and Noel said they went “all out” (Credit: Instagram Stories)

To make the place look extra cosy, they explained they went “all out” by putting up lights and bringing a sofa with them.

In an upload shared to their feed, some of their youngest children looked to be having a ball of a time.

“Yayyyy to going away in the motorhome this has honestly been the BEST thing we’ve ever bought,” they wrote in their Instagram caption. “Also I don’t know if you can see in this picture but the tooth fairy has been VERY busy in our house Phoebe has lost 3 teeth which she was extremely happy about.”

It comes shortly after their recent trip to Disney, where they spent New Year.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Radford Family (@theradfordfamily)

What other holidays have the Radford family recently been on?

In a little over a year, the Radford family has enjoyed a fair amount of holidays.

As previously reported, Sue and Noel entered the new year in Disneyland Paris with the kids. Weeks prior, they went to Center Parks.

In February 2023, the Radfords took a trip to Ardeche Gorge in France in their motorhome.

A fan of Disney, the family visited Disneyworld in Florida during the Easter holidays last April too.

In May 2023, they went to Cornwall and enjoyed a beachy holiday. Five months later, a secret getaway to Dubai took place.

Read more: Sue and Noel Radford address future of 22 Kids and Counting as it’s replaced

So what do you think of this story? You can leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and then let us know.