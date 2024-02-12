Hit show 22 Kids and Counting didn’t air on Channel 5 on Sunday (February 11) and fans have been left wondering why.

The show follows parents Sue Radford and Noel Radford and the 22 children they have together. Described as Britain’s biggest family, the first episode aired on Channel 5 back in April 2021.

Ever since then, the show has continued to be a success with a total of four series. Along the way, the family have gained a lot of attention.

Sue and Noel share 22 children together (Credit: YouTube)

When does 22 Kids and Counting normally air?

22 Kids and Counting has always aired on Channel 5 on a Sunday, typically at 8pm.

However, this Sunday, the show didn’t. The 2019 film Fast and Furious: Hobbs and Shaw was shown in that time slot instead.

The movie ran for two hours and 30 minutes. Beforehand, When TV Guests Go Horribly Wrong, narrated by Kate Garraway, aired for two hours.

Fans were quick to ask about the show’s future. An eager viewer asked Channel 5 on X, formerly known as Twitter, what the future of the show stands.

“Hi, has series 4 of 22 Kids and Counting airing Sundays finished now as not on next week or is it just off for next Sunday[?] I absolutely love this show hope there are more episodes in series 4 please confirm thanks,” they asked.

22 Kids and Counting usually airs every Sunday on Channel 5 (Credit: YouTube)

When will 22 Kids and Counting be returning?

Channel 5 replied, stating: “The show has reached the end of its current run.”

Sue and Noel also addressed the concern from fans on their Instagram account. They said: “Just wanted to pop this on as we’ve been inundated with messages asking why 22 Kids and Counting isn’t on tonight. Don’t worry we are still very busy filming more episodes that will be shown very soon. Also just wanted to say a massive thank you for all the continued love and support. We will be back on your screens soon.”

Read more: Sue Radford’s fiery response to claims 22 Kids and Counting is ‘set up’

So what do you think? Tell us on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.