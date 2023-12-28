Strictly star Graziano Di Prima reunites with his wife after three months

Strictly Come Dancing dancer Graziano Di Prima delighted fans as he finally reunited with his wife after spending three months away.

Graziano, 29, started dating Giada Lini, 32, eight years ago. The couple then tied the knot in a lavish ceremony in Graziano’s hometown of Sicily last night – with his Strictly co-stars Nadiya Bychkova and Karim Zeroual also attending.

The professional dancer took to Instagram and shared his happiness after reuniting with Giada.

Graziano Di Prima reunited with his wife Giada Lini

He wrote: “Finally after 3 months apart I’m back with my (other) half,” he wrote atop the sweet clip, showing him and Giada dancing in a forest clearing. In the caption, originally written in Italian, Graziano added: “After three months apart, finally together with my other half, happy holidays everyone.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by GRAZIANO DI PRIMA (@grazianodiprima)

While his fans were delighted to see Graziano reunited with the love of his life, one fan wrote: “My favourite! So good to see you back together xxx. Happy New Year to you both.” Another added: “So happy to see you both together! Reunited at last.” A third said: “Reunited!! just adore you both.”

Graziano was paired up with reality star Zara McDermott in this year’s competition. However, the dancing duo were voted off the BBC show during Halloween week. Following their exit, Graziano heaped praise on his dance partner and said she was the “hardest worker.”

He revealed Zara McDermott worked so hard on Strictly

“She has been ready for me, 8 am until 9 pm. Never stopping, asks me (for) just half an hour for a break. She is literally what Strictly is all about. Complete novice, coming in, doing the hard job,” he told the Strictly audience after it was revealed he and Zara had lost out in the dance-off.

Graziano Di Prima reunited with his girlfriend (Credit: Channel 4)

Speaking at the Daily Mirror’s Pride of Britain awards earlier this year, Zara explained why she signed up for Strictly.

“When I signed up for Strictly it was completely out of my comfort zone. It’s something brand new that I have never done,” she told the Daily Star.

“It’s been confidence-building like learning a new language. There’s a lot of work that goes into it.”

