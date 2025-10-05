Strictly Come Dancing’s Vito Coppola’s heartbreak after loss: ‘I can’t believe you’re not here with us any more’

Strictly Come Dancing star Vito Coppola previously opened up about his heartbreak following the sad death of a “good friend”.

The Italian dancer first joined the BBC show back in 2021 and has become a firm favourite with fans. On the new series – which returns to screens today (October 5) – Vito is partnered with Ellie Goldstein.

However, earlier this year, Vito was dealt some heartbreak when his friend and fellow dancer tragically passed away.

Strictly star Vito Coppola on heartbreaking loss

In February, Strictly star Vito opened up about his sadness following the death of his friend. He shared a video on his Instagram Story and explained he wouldn’t be heading on Instagram Live due to the sudden loss.

“Hello everyone. As you know, I was planning to do the live on Instagram tonight but unfortunately I’m not really able to do it because I’ve just lost a good, good, good friend of mine and an amazing, fantastic dancer in Italy.

“And I just need a bit of time to just collect myself and be ready to be able to restart from tomorrow,” he told his followers.

Vito went on: “But tonight, I’d just like to dedicate all my thoughts, all my prayers and all my love to this amazing, wonderful person and friend of mine.”

He added: “I hope you understand, I hope you don’t mind. Love you all. Thank you so much. Thank you for understanding.”

‘I will see you in the other world’

Vito then shared a tribute to his late friend, Lory, including videos of the pair performing.

“This is how I will remember you my friend, always to the fullest. I can’t believe you’re not here with us anymore. I love you and I will always. You’ve always been true, loyal and faithful,” he wrote alongside one clip.

Vito went on: “It is said that the Lord takes the best from this life, so he can have them beside him to fight the bigger battles. I’m sure you’ll be a beautiful angel, Lory… I will love you like a brother. You will be in our hearts forever.”

Another clip was also captioned: “I will forever love you my dear friend. I will pray for you. You will be one of the most beautiful angels. I will see you in the other world, and then we will dance again, all together, like the old time…. I have heard that dancers are the athletes of God. Ciao, Lory.”

