Strictly fans ‘can’t take their eyes off’ Vito Coppola as he dances in tight grey shorts

Vito Coppola left plenty of Strictly Come Dancing fans flustered after he busted a move wearing tight grey jogger shorts.

The Italian dancer first joined the BBC show back in 2021 and has become a firm favourite with fans. On the new series Vito is partnered with model Ellie Goldstein.

And recently, Vito shared a behind-the-scenes video of himself and Ellie dancing. But it’s fair to say viewers were left rather distracted…

Vito got plenty of people talking (Credit: ITV)

Strictly star Vito Coppola distracts fans

Taking to his TikTok, Vito Coppola shared a video of himself and Ellie dancing backstage along to Beyoncé’s tune Run The World (Girls).

“Ellieyoncé is in the house. Ready for our Couple’s Choice,” he captioned the video.

Walking out from behind a door, Ellie rocked a brown wig, star sunglasses and red feather boa. She then started dancing while Vito did the same in the background.

For the clip, Vito wore a green vest and grey jogger shorts. However, as he bounced around to the uptempo song, fans couldn’t help but get distracted…

Fans ‘can’t take their eyes off’ Vito

Rushing to the comments section of the video, flustered fans were quick to react. One person quipped: “Is it me? As captivating and fabulous Ellie is, I just can’t take my eyes off what’s flapping about in the background!”

Another wrote: “No I definitely had to zoom in. DEFINITELY had to.” A third chimed in: “Ellie we love you but Vito! Grey shorts…”

Someone else also quipped: “Packing.” Echoing their thoughts, a fifth wrote: “Sorry I got distracted.”

He is partnered with Ellie on the 2025 series (Credit: BBC)

Vito and Ellie on Strictly

Meanwhile, at the weekend on Strictly, Vito and Ellie bagged their highest score yet with a huge 31 points. The pair performed their Couple’s Choice to Golden by K-Pop Demon Hunters’ group Huntr/x.

Ellie looked to be having a ball, with Anton Du Beke telling her after that his eight-year-old twins would be “screaming at the top of their voic” for her. He added: “You are amazing! Ellie, you’re incredible.”

Meanwhile, Motsi Mabuse told her: “It was strong, it was powerful and I know so many young girls are there watching you. They’re going to want to be on stage like you. I’ve never seen you dance stronger. Honestly guys, that really touched me.”

Read more: Strictly fans divided over Shirley Ballas’ ‘shocking’ voting choice in the dance-off

What do you think of this story? You can leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.