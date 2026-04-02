Strictly star Vincent Simone has revealed he would return to the hit BBC show 14 years after quitting.

The Italian dancer, 47, first joined the show in 2006 and remained until 2012. During Series 6, he came close to winning, finishing as runner-up alongside S Club singer Rachel Stevens.

During his final year, he was paired with Tracy Beaker actress Dani Harmer and finished in fourth place.

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Vincent left Strictly in 2012 (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Strictly pro Vincent Simone would return to hit BBC show

Following a number of sudden axings from the show this year, Vincent has admitted he would be happy to make a comeback.

“I’d love to return as a professional dancer. I still feel fit and capable,” he told The Sun in a new interview.

“I’d also enjoy being a judge, bringing my personality and experience to the panel,” Vincent continued as he weighed up the options.

However, he insisted that taking over from Claudia Winkleman and Tess Daly as hosts would not be his forte.

“Presenting would be more challenging for me because of the pressure and script work,” Vincent explained.

Following the huge shake-up surrounding the pro dancers, Vincent told the newspaper that the “excitement around new hosts and new dancers will keep audiences engaged”.

Vincent left alongside fellow pro Flavia (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Why did Vincent leave Strictly?

While speaking to The Express in 2023, Vincent revealed it was his decision to walk away from Strictly. At the time, he left with fellow pro Flavia Cacace.

“The last year… there were lots of changes happening. Bruce Forsyth was going to leave, we were going to leave from White City TV centre to Elstree, which is where they are now,” he said.

“And also myself and Flavia were a partnership, we were both in the final, she won the show and once you are up there, it’s like, ‘Are we going to do another year?’ What for? Nothing is going to change. I know people liked to see us but for me more than anything else, it started to become more of a job.”

Read more: ‘Unfair’ Strictly judges blasted by pro Vincent Simone following public backlash

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