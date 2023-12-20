Strictly star Vito Coppola ‘besotted’ with Ellie Leach and ‘keen to call them out as a couple’, expert claims

Strictly Come Dancing winner Vito Coppola may be avoiding questions about his love life but one expert reckons he’s keen to commit to dance partner Ellie Leach.

The pair appeared together on the This Morning sofa on Monday and laughed off suggestions that they’re an item.

But now body language expert Judi James has told The Sun: “On the dance floor this couple produced more chemistry than a science lab, and their synchronicity and displays of emotional connection added the winning glow to their routines.

“Vito is still looking as besotted with Ellie as he did during the run of the show, and she seems to adore him, but she also shows signs of being very level-headed and diplomatic.”

Body language expert Judi James says Vito seems keen on Ellie (Credit: This Morning)

Vito Coppola ‘used every excuse’ to touch Ellie

Judi added: “Her restraining signals seem to imply that they should keep their fans guessing for longer – and she’s sensible beyond her years to do so.

“Strictly relationships can be like holiday romances, and she probably wants time and space to bump back down to Earth before making or showing any stronger emotions.”

When Vito and Ellie appeared on This Morning, host Josie Gibson was quick to point out their obvious connection. She said: “The chemistry between you two is absolutely insane.”

Former Coronation Street star Ellie, 22, said: “Honestly, we’ve just been having the most amazing time dancing. We’ve built a really strong bond and a friendship that will last forever.”

Vito chipped in: “I’m so so lucky to have you in my life.”

At which point co-host Craig Doyle said: “One hundred per cent romance, one hundred percent.” Both Vito and Ellie laughed this off with a resounding: “No!”

Experts think Ellie needs ‘time out’

However body language expert Judi thinks Vito is keen to take the next step. Talking about Ellie’s hand gestures during the interview, Judi said: “She raised both hands between them and used emphatic eye contact.

“It hinted that Vito might be keen to call them out as a couple but that she needs to take time out first. Ellie sat quite primly with her legs crossed away from Vito and her hands clasped over her knees.

“He sat splayed out and he used every excuse to touch Ellie, with no affirming or mirrored response.”

Judi also spotted clues in their smiles through the interview. “Ellie’s smile was a much more rigid, social smile that suggested she’d prefer to keep her cards close to her chest.”

