Strictly 2024 star Sam Quek appeared ‘nervous’ during the launch show, a body language has said.

TV presenter Sam, 35, is partnered with pro dancer Nikita Kuzmin for this year’s series. However, expert Darren Stanton has predicted they could face a “wobble” later in the series.

Darren also shared his thoughts on other Strictly Come Dancing stars set to compete on this year’s series.

Sam and Nikita could face a “wobble” in their partnership (Credit: BBC)

Sam Quek on Strictly 2024

Speaking on behalf of Betfair Slingo, body language expert Darren said: “Sam and Nikita seem to have a good connection but I think the thing that will be her achilles heel is her nerves. She’s coming over very nervous, and it will be about whether she can learn to contain that.

“She touches her heart a lot when she speaks, so she is being genuine. She is not trying to mask the emotions of nervousness, so the openness and honesty is there.”

It could go either way with these two, but it depends on how her levels of confidence can be contained in the next few weeks.

He added: “Whether Nikita can help her with that will determine how far through they will go. It could go either way with these two, but it depends on how her levels of confidence can be contained in the next few weeks.

“I predict we could see these guys wobble and end up in the dance off around week five or six. Their connection is good, but not at the level of a lot of the other couples.”

Could Sam’s nerves get the better of her? (Credit: BBC)

Pete Wicks on Strictly

Meanwhile, Darren shared his thoughts on former TOWIE star Pete Wicks. He suggested the reality star came across “slightly arrogant” in his initial meeting with pro partner Jowita Przystal.

He said: “I’m not convinced about Pete and Jowita. He comes across slightly arrogant in the initial meeting, as he had his hands on his hips and his feet spread apart, which was quite different to a lot of the other couples’ meetings.

“I would earmark them for an early exit as I believe there’s room for him to struggle as the connection isn’t so strong. I don’t think these two have an instant deep rapport and it falls upon Pete to improve this.”

Darren said Pete Wicks looked ‘slightly arrogant’ (Credit: BBC)

The expert added: “However, it’s only early stages between these two and there’s plenty of time for their connection to develop.”

This coming weekend will see the first live performances from the Strictly stars. But who will face the first dance-off?

Strictly continues on Saturday September 21 from 7pm on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

