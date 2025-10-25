Strictly Come Dancing pro Nadiya Bychkova previously issued a defiant clapback to backlash over her topless snaps.

The Russian dancer joined the glitzy BBC One show – which returns tonight (October 25) – back in 2017 – and it didn’t take her long to become a firm favourite.

Before her Strictly stint, though, Nadiya posed for lads’ mags such as Playboy and FHM – something she has defended.

Nadiya Bychkova’s saucy snaps before Strictly

Way before Nadiya started strutting her stuff on the Strictly dance floor, she got her kit off for several magazines.

In one of the saucy snaps, the blonde bombshell is full-frontal naked while posing next to a tree. Meanwhile, another shows her wearing nothing but a teeny thong on the beach.

Nadiya’s past nude shoots didn’t go down well with some of Strictly’s fans though when she joined – and Nadiya soon hit back.

Nadiya ‘very satisfied’ with the photos

“Modelling is very closely connected with dance. Both require the art of performance and a suitable appearance,” she told the Express in 2017.

The mum-of-one also revealed she took the snaps to reward herself after she won the World Championships in her class of Latin. Nadiya explained: “I wanted the photos for myself.”

She added: “I am very satisfied with just about every picture. You must see them, then you’ll know what I’m talking about.”

Nadiya and Chris were booted off this month (Credit: BBC)

Nadiya on Strictly 2025

On the 2025 series of Strictly, Nadiya was partnered with rugby ace Chris Robshaw. However, their time on the show came to an end last week when they were voted off.

During the results show, Nadiya and Chris found themselves in the bottom two with Balvinder Sopal and partner Julian Caillon.

Ultimately, after both performed their routines again, it was Chris who was sent for an early bath, exiting the series in 13th place.

Shirley Ballas and Anton Du Beke saved Chris and Nadiya. Craig Revel Horwood and Motsi Mabuse saved Balvinder and Julian. However, as Craig was the judge who held the deciding vote, Balvinder was saved.

Strictly Come Dancing airs Saturday (October 25) at 6:20pm on BBC One.

