Strictly Come Dancing fans have rallied round pro dancer Lauren Oakley after she shared that her sister’s dog has died.

The Brummie dancer joined the glitzy BBC One show back in 2022 – and it didn’t take her long to become a hit with fans. Currently, she is dancing with former footballer Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink on the 2025 series.

However, hours after making it through to the next live show of Strictly, Lauren has been hit with some heartbreak.

Strictly’s Lauren Oakley reveals sad death of pooch

On Sunday (October 12) Lauren took to her Instagram and shared the sad news that her sister Megan’s dog had died. The TV star uploaded several photos of herself and the gorgeous pup over the years.

In the caption, the Strictly Come Dancing favourite paid tribute to the dog and wrote: “Everyone’s best friend forever our Gus.

“Love you @meghanoaks I’m proud of you for being the best dog mom Gus could have ever been blessed with. Now it’s time for Nan & Grand cuddles.”

‘I am so sad for you all’

Lauren’s fans and Strictly co-stars rushed to the comments section to send their support. Jowita Przystał said: “Aw babe so sorry! Sending all my love.”

Dianne Buswell also commented with a sobbing face and a love heart emoji.

Meanwhile, one fan penned: “I am so sad for you all. It is heartbreaking to say goodbye to such beloved souls. He looked such a honey paws too. Thoughts are with you all.”

Another wrote: “What a gorgeous boy! Sending all my love.” A third chimed in: “So sorry for your loss, thinking of you all at this sad time.”

Lauren and Jimmy on Strictly

On the 2025 series of Strictly Come Dancing, Lauren is partnered with footy star Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink. And, despite being a complete novice to dancing, Jimmy has received a ton of praise from the judges and fans at home.

On Saturday night (October 11), Jimmy and Lauren performed the first Rumba of the series to the James Bond theme tune, No Time To Die by Billie Eilish.

The routine went down a treat with the judges, with Anton Du Beke branding the dance as “one of the best rumbas” he had seen for a while. Jimmy and Lauren then ended up bagging 28 out of 40 points for the dance.

