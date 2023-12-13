Strictly star Debbie McGee shares ‘worries’ after being left ‘stranded’ after car breaks down

Former Strictly star Debbie McGee took to social media to seek help after her car broke down recently. She was left stranded for over four hours.

The former magician’s assistant, 65, approached her breakdown company for help but ended up waiting for hours.

So, Debbie put a call-out on X, aka Twitter, to see if her followers could step in.

On Tuesday 12 December Debbie said: “I have been waiting since 5:30 for RAC breakdown. Can anyone help as my texts don’t seem to be updating and it says do not ring.”

Debbie McGee says it’s a ‘good job’ she wasn’t stranded

Loyal followers soon stepped up to the plate, tagging Debbie’s service provider into their online pleas for help.

Debbie later said: “Thanks for all your help everyone. I’m safe but worried as tracker doesn’t seem to be updating. I’m on hold on the phone now 20 minutes so far. Good job I’m not stranded somewhere dangerous.

“My breakdown is Aviva which I believe is using The RAC. I am now on hold as I want to cancel. It really is ridiculous.”

She added: “I’m home but they are still not answering so I can cancel.”

The following morning Debbie, who made the Strictly Come Dancing final in 2017 with dance partner Giovanni Pernice, said she woke up at 6am to deal with the previous day’s dramas. But she was frustrated by no one picking up her calls once again.

Debbie ditches services

Naturally, Debbie once again turned to X to vent her frustration.

She said: “Good morning. The continuation of my RAC debacle. I went to bed at midnight not getting through so unable to cancel. At 6:45am I re-registered my breakdown and the texts are updating but the patrol arrival just keeps being pushed back.”

Later, she added: “So the RAC finally arrived at 12:45 but in the meantime, I had joined the AA. The telephone person Paul Boyce was SO helpful. They took 40 minutes to come and sort everything out. Thank you to all of you X’ers for all your kindness last night and today.”

