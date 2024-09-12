The wife of former Strictly Come Dancing star Artem Chigvintsev, Nikki Garcia, has reportedly filed for divorce.

The reports come just weeks after the dancer was allegedly arrested on charges of “felony corporal injury to a spouse or cohabitant”.

On August 29 he was arrested in Napa Valley, California, reports claimed last month.

Artem Chigvintsev and wife

According to the New York Post at the time, the dancer was released from custody and his bail was set at $25,000 (£19k).

Now, TMZ has reported that former wrestler Nikki – also known as Nikki Bella – has filed for divorce. The publication claims online records show Nikki filed for divorce on Wednesday after two years of marriage.

A rep for Nikki told PEOPLE: “Nikki Garcia has filed for divorce. She continues to ask for privacy for her and her family at this time.”

Artem on Strictly Come Dancing

In 2019, Artem and Nikki became engaged. They had danced together on the 25th series of US’ version of Strictly, Dancing with the Stars, in 2017.

Artem had previously dated Kara Tointon after they danced together on Strictly in 2010. They won the series that year.

In early 2020, Nikki and Artem announced they were expecting their first child together. Nikki gave birth to their son, Matteo, in July of that year.

The pair then tied the knot in August 2022.

Just last month, days before his arrest, Artem marked his and Nikki’s second wedding anniversary.

He said on Instagram: “Happy anniversary my love , can’t see my life without you. You are my everything.”

Meanwhile, Nikki said on her Instagram account: “I’ll never forget where I was when I asked Jesus about Artem. Having a conversation with He & God. How my feelings felt too soon. It all felt too fast. And then this song came on. And that’s when I knew that I was falling in love with him and that it was all meant to be.

“Happy Anniversary @theartemc I love you!”

Nikki was referring to Haley Reinhart‘s Can’t Help Falling in Love.

