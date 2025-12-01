Strictly Christmas special Fury, aka Jodie Ounsley, has announced that her dad has sadly died.

The Gladiators star, 24, who was announced to be taking part in the festive episode last week, paid heartbreaking tribute to dad Phil on Instagram earlier today (Monday, December 1).

Jodie Ounsley, aka Fury, shared the sad news about her dad today (Credit: BBC)

Strictly and Gladiators star Fury shares heartbreaking news about her dad

In a post for her 138k followers to see, Jodie shared the sad news that her dad, Phil, had died while out hiking.

A source speaking to The Sun was reported as saying: “Phil was perfectly fit and healthy. His death has come as such a shock to all who knew him. He was such a genuinely great guy and did a lot for charity. And he was always exercising and pushing himself to help others.

“Phil is the last person you would expect something like this to happen to due to the lifestyle he lived. It is such a surprise for his wife Jo, daughter Jodie and son Jack and his whole family are all obviously devastated.”

The star shared several pictures of herself and her father, as well as snaps of Phil, including one of him taking part in a Gladiators challenge, holding up a sign at the filming of the show that reads “feel the fury”, and enjoying a pint of Guinness. She also uploaded a pic of him in his police uniform.

‘Heartbroken’

She also uploaded some pictures of her childhood with her dad. One sweet photo showed him holding her as a baby, whilst another showed them running on blades.

Jodie penned a heartfelt caption in honour of her father.

Jodie’s post read: “Heartbroken. Yesterday, my dad suddenly passed away while doing one of his favourite things—walking Pen-y-Ghent. He had hiked that peak countless times throughout his life, but none of us knew he wouldn’t walk back down that day.

“I don’t have the words. All I can say is that he was, and always will be, my absolute hero. He encouraged me to dream big and loved me wholeheartedly, and for that I will be forever grateful.

“Until we meet again, Dad.”

Jodie was revealed to be taking part in the Strictly Christmas special recently (Credit: BBC)

Fans and followers send their love

Jodie’s fans and followers flooded the comment section with love following the news.

“There are no words, Jodie. Thinking of you and your family. Much love,” fellow rugby star Ilona Maher commented.

“Lost for words, Jodie. Sending all my love,” Gladiators co-star Jamie Christian-Johal, aka The Giant, said.

“Heartbroken. Sending love, hugs, strength and support to you and your family,” Livi Sheldon, aka Diamond, also wrote.

“Lost for words, my girl, he was Turbo Dad and loved by us all. Sending you strength, love and resilience. I’m so sorry xxxx,” Sheli McCoy, aka Sabre, added.

