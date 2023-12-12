Strictly star Bobby Brazier has been sent a warning by his mum’s widower Jack Tweed, just days before the final

Bobby’s late mum Jade Goody married Jack just one month before she died from cervical cancer at the age of 27 in 2009.

Before marrying Jack, Jade welcomed Bobby, 20, and his brother Freddie, 19, with ex Jeff Brazier.

Bobby with Jade Goody and Jack Tweed as a child (Credit: Cover Images)

Speaking to MailOnline, Jack has warned Bobby that it is “very hard to trust people” in showbusiness.

He added that Bobby should “be careful” as “that world is full of snakes.”

Bobby’s family ‘feud’

Ahead of last week’s Strictly Come Dancing semi-final, reports surfaced of a feud between Jeff and Jade’s mum Jackiey Budden – with her claiming she has been banned from watching Bobby perform in the studio.

Jackiey also bought a ticket to watch Bobby collect an NTA in September after not being invited to attend.

It was at the ceremony that she was also overhead calling Jeff a [bleep].

Jack is ‘very proud’ of Bobby, who has reached the Strictly final (Credit: BBC)

At the time, Jackiey said: “When I came out for the NTA Awards, I’m loud and it’s the drink, and someone went ‘Oh I bet you’re really proud’ and ‘How do you get on with Jeff Brazier’.

“I said ‘he’s a [bleep]’. Next minute I’m on the internet and all over the papers. As I came out of the O2, someone overheard me say it, so they sold the story.”

But Jack has now urged the family to “come together” for the sake of Jade.

He said: “Jade would not want [this]. She would just want peace for everybody. That is what is important.”

Jack added that he and Jeff are “very civil” and that he is “very proud” of Bobby’s performances.

Jack has told Bobby to ‘be careful’ of ‘snakes’ in the industry (Credit: Cover Images)

Bobby and Dianne’s final bid for Strictly win

Strictly star Bobby Brazier and Dianne Buswell will perform three dances on Saturday night in a bid to win the show.

They will revisit their Couple’s Choice to This Woman’s Work by Maxwell and Samba to Young Hearts Run Free by Candi Staton.

The pair will also perform a show dance to a medley of songs from the movie La La Land.

The Strictly final will air on Saturday, December 16 at 7pm on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

