With the new series of Strictly Come Dancing just days away, judge Anton Du Beke has taken to social media to share some news about his beloved pets.

Anton, 58, and his wife Hannah have two dachshunds – Antoninus and Branston – and a cat.

But it seems one of the animals recently had some health troubles, as Anton has shared a big thank you to a local vets.

Speaking on Instagram Stories, Anton said: “Hello my loves. Now, I don’t normally do this, but I just wanted to do this because I feel compelled to say a huge thank you to Laura Knapp and everybody at Kingsclere Vets. They are remarkable.

“As you know, we’ve got small animals. We’ve got dachshunds and cat. But sometimes they become unwell and it can be quite traumatic and not a pleasant experience.

“But everybody there, Laura and the team at Kingsclere, were so wonderful and so brilliant. I just wanted to say a huge thank you to them.”

He added: “And if anybody’s got any problems with their pets or they need a vet to go and see and, you know, for all the normal reasons, I can’t recommend them highly enough.

“They are incredible, they were wonderful with us. It can be a very traumatic time but they were exquisite. Anyway, I just wanted to share.”

Back in 2021, Anton made a video for the Blue Cross encouraging people to spoil their pets on Valentine’s Day.

He wrote: “Our pets are always there for us, offering us unconditional love and affection, so they definitely deserve a special shout-out this Valentine’s Day.

“That’s why I’m supporting the leading pet charity @the_blue_cross and their new campaign #YoursFurever!

“My life wouldn’t be the same without my handsome dachshunds Antoninus and Branston.

“They give me so much joy, and have supported me through an incredibly tough year, so here’s a special message from me to them.”

Alongside other famous faces in the video, he said: “You’ve never let me down, you’ve proven that for years. Here for good and bad times, kissing away my tears.”

