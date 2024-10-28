Strictly Come Dancing judge Anton Du Beke took to Instagram to introduce the latest additions to his family.

In an Instagram video posted from his garden, Anton – alongside his twins – revealed two new puppies, naming them in true Strictly style – ‘Fox’ and ‘Trot’.

Anton Du Beke new dogs

The Instagram video showcased the Du Beke family in their garden.

Addressing the camera, Anton announced: “Now as you know, Hannah and I are all about the twins and we’d like to introduce you to two new members of the family. Please meet Fox and Trot.”

He bent down to play with the puppies. “Hello, you two. What do you think?” Anton asked his children – son George and daughter Henrietta – as they all enjoyed a playful moment with Fox and Trot.

Anton named his pups with a Strictly connection (Credit: SplashNews.com)

His twins gushed that the pups were “amazing”.

With a return glance to the camera, the Strictly judge quipped: “Double trouble.”

Anton’s caption to the video connected this family update to his role on Strictly Come Dancing.

He wrote: “My loves! I know that Craig and my outfits as the twins from The Shining was slightly unsettling on Saturday night. So I thought I’d share some cute twins that have joined our family to readdress the balance…. Meet ‘Fox’ and ‘Trot’.”

Last Saturday, Craig Revel Horwood and Anton dressed up as the Grady twins from The Shining for the Halloween special.

Strictly judge Anton Du Beke revealed the newest additions to his family. (Credit: Cover Images)

Fans react

The fans were quick to express their adoration in the comments section. They applauded Anton’s clever naming while also reminiscing about his and Craig’s memorable outfits on the show.

One fan commented: “Love the names. Gorgeous puppies, they really are beautiful. You and Craig were brilliant on Saturday night, you looked spooktacular.”

Another fan added: “So cute. Don’t know how you’ll tell them apart!”

Fans also praised Anton and his children. “Absolutely gorgeous; both the pooches and your beautiful children. You and Craig both looked spooktacular on Saturday – the best Strictly Halloween costumes ever,” a third fan gushed.

“Awwww. So adorable and perfect names! Congrats on your new family members, Anton!” A fourth agreed.

