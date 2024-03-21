Strictly star Annabel Croft announces she’s joining Johannes Radebe’s tour for one night only: ‘What an honour’

Strictly star Annabel Croft has shared some exciting news on Instagram recently.

Annabel has reunited with Johannes Radebe – and they’re back dancing together, for one night only!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Annabel Croft (@annabel_croft)

Strictly star Annabel Croft shares some big news

Taking to Instagram recently, Strictly star Annabel shared the exciting news that she has reunited with Joahnnes for a one-off dancing performance!

Johannes will be touring the UK from the end of the month with his new show, House of JOJO. Annabel will be joining him at the London Palladium performance in May.

Annabel, 57, shared a snap of herself and Johannes hugging during a rehearsal for her 86.4k followers to see.

“Such a special and joyful day being back in the dance studio with @johannesradebe yesterday,” she wrote.

” My first day of rehearsals for my one-off appearance at the London Palladium for House of JOJO…Yikes, what an honour,” she then continued.

“Got a sneak preview for what’s in store for this incredible show – it is off the scale, amazing.”

Annabel and Johannes are reuniting for one night only! (Credit: BBC)

Fans thrilled over announcement by Strictly star Annabel Croft

Fans were over the moon about the announcement. Amongst them was, of course, Johannes.

“Thank you for the dance my darling, how I’ve missed you,” he commented.

Other stars – as well as fans and followers – were quick to comment.

“Cannot wait!!! I want front row for this one [fire emojis],” fellow Strictly star Angela Scanlon commented.

“I am so excited I have front row for both of these shows, so I get to see the magic from you both up close. Enjoy every moment of your rehearsals,” another follower wrote.

“Can’t wait to see the show and so pleased you are dancing with him at the Palladium. So glad to be watching you on the day there,” another gushed.

“Omg I’m soooo excited!!!” a third said.

Mel died last year (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Annabel admits ‘nothing matters anymore’

Annabel’s exciting announcement comes a month on from her confession that she’s still trying to “process” her husband’s death.

The former Tennis player’s husband, Mel Coleman, died in July 2023 following a battle with cancer.

Speaking to Woman & Home, Annabel said: “I have three piles of unopened letters [from well-wishers] and feel awful because people have been so kind to take the time to write, but every time I start to read them, I can’t stop crying. I’m too emotional and too raw at the moment. Christmas and New Year were really hard.”

Later in the interview, she confessed that she’s not quite ready to box Mel’s things up just yet.

“It’s weird because the house that was full of Mel is suddenly empty. All his stuff is still there. His side table in our bedroom is full, all his clothes, his toothbrush is still there. It feels very final if you pick up that toothbrush and put it in the bin. If I sell the house, maybe that will be the time to clear everything out, but right now, I don’t know.”

JOIN ED!’s ANT AND DEC NEWS CHANNEL ON WHATSAPP – IN THESE 4 SIMPLE STEPS USING THE INVITE LINK HERE

Read more: Why Giovanni Pernice ‘split from girlfriend’ amid ‘bust-ups’ and ‘clue’

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and then let us know what you think.