Why Giovanni Pernice ‘split from girlfriend’ amid ‘bust-ups’ and ‘clue’

Giovanni Pernice reportedly split from his apparent girlfriend recently and now the reason has seemingly been revealed.

In February, dancer Giovanni appeared to confirm he was in a new romance with model Molly Smith. The pair had shared photos on Instagram, with her captioning the post: “My love.”

However, this week, reports claimed that Giovanni and Molly had split. Now, a source has suggested why they have gone their separate ways.

Giovanni Pernice recently split from his girlfriend, reports claim (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Why Giovanni Pernice ‘split from girlfriend’

The insider told the Mirror: “Things between Molly and Giovanni initially were going really well. But in the last week or two it’s gone wrong.

“The two of them had a series of bust-ups and decided a few days ago to call it quits. The fact they’ve completely erased each other from social media is obviously telling. It doesn’t look like there’s any way back for their relationship.”

Giovanni and Molly had gone Instagram official last month (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Back in February, Giovanni and Molly posed for a loved-up selfie. She had captioned the post: “Amore mio.”

A source previously told the Mirror that the pair were in the “very early days” of a romance. They claimed: “Giovanni and Molly met a few weeks ago, and although it is very early days, things seem to be going well between them.

“He has been keeping things quiet because he didn’t want too much pressure on as they’re getting to know each other.”

The reports come just days after it was claimed that three of Giovanni’s Strictly dancer partners had met to discuss their experiences with him on the show.

Giovanni’s former Strictly partners reportedly met to discuss their experiences working with him, recent reports claimed (Credit: ITV)

Giovanni Pernice’s Strictly partners

His 2023 partner, Amanda Abbington, left the show early last year due to medical reasons. It was later claimed that Amanda had developed PTSD following her time on Strictly due to her experience training with Giovanni.

A recent report alleged that Amanda, Ranvir Singh and Laura Whitmore met to ‘comfort’ each other and share their “difficult experiences with Giovanni”.

A source told The Sun: “Their meeting was emotional but heartwarming. They now know they are there to support each other after their tough times with Giovanni. Tears were shed.”

Giovanni recently defended his training techniques on Strictly. He told the Mirror‘s Invite Only podcast: “I am a perfectionist, 100%, but it comes from a perspective of caring. I think all of the professional dancers are in the same place.”

Meanwhile, speaking on Lorraine this week, Giovanni said of his partnership with Amanda: “As I’ve said in the past, I think with Amanda we could have gone all the way to the final.

“You’re just there to put these people in the perspective to be the best they can be on Saturday night. As I said, Amanda was a great great talent, great dancer.”

