Strictly 2024 star Tasha Ghouri has addressed her romance with former pro dancer Giovanni Pernice.

The Love Island star is set to strut her stuff on the dance floor this month, along with several other famous faces, like JB Gill, Nick Knowles and Sarah Hadland.

However, since Tasha shot to fame, reports suggested that she and Giovanni dated a few years back.

And now, ahead of her Strictly stint, Tasha – who is loved-up with Love Island co-star Andrew Le Page, has revealed the truth about her romance with Giovanni.

The Love Island star is making her Strictly debut this month (Credit: BBC)

Tasha Ghouri and Giovanni Pernice romance

Tasha and Strictly pro Giovanni Pernice reportedly dated a few years ago. Before she headed on Love Island, the pair apparently enjoyed a number of secret dates.

They are said to have connected when they started DMing each other, before meeting in January 2022 – a month after he won Strictly with Rose Ayling-Ellis.

Now, Tasha has revealed what really went down between her and Giovanni, insisting that the pair are “ancient history.”

Giovanni exited the show this year (Credit ITV)

Tasha Ghouri speaks out on Giovanni scandal

Ahead of Strictly starting this month, the glitzy BBC show has been hit with a slew of scandals, including Giovanni’s shock exit.

Giovanni left the show this year after he was accused of “bullying” 2023 celeb partner Amanda Abington. He has denied the allegations though – and an investigation into behind the scenes at the show is currently taking place.

Speaking about the scandal, Giovanni’s former flame Tasha told The Sun: “I wasn’t there – I’m here for my own experience on the show. So I’m focusing on myself to just really enjoy it.”

Tasha says Giovanni romance is ‘ancient history’

Also, when quizzed about her romance with Giovanni, Tasha said: “I’ve met up with him a few times. But that was years ago.

“We are not in touch now, this is like ancient history. I’m so happy with Andrew, and he’s my future, so I don’t want to talk about the past.”

She then added: “It’s not my place to comment on [the allegations against dancer Giovanni]. I’m here for my own experiences. I’m here just for me.”

