Steve Wright’s heartbreaking final sign-off from his radio show just one day before his death

Radio fans have been left devastated over the death of beloved DJ, Steve Wright.

The disc jockey’s family released a heartbreaking statement yesterday (February 13).

They announced that he had passed away at the age of just 69. And his shock passing has made the sweet message he shared at the end of his final radio show, just two days prior, all the more heart-wrenching.

BBC Radio Two DJ Steve Wright has passed away (Credit: Splash News)

Radio 2 DJ Steve Wright says farewell to listeners

In Steve’s most recent instalment of his BBC Radio show, Sunday Love Songs, the star hosted a Valentine’s Day special. It aired on Sunday (February 12), but was pre-recorded, the BBC has said. He died the following day.

The long-running radio favourite, who had been on the airwaves for over 40 years, fondly promised he would be “back for more love songs next Sunday”, before signing off with his usual “ta-ra then”.

All of us at the BBC are heartbroken to hear this terribly sad news. Steve was a truly wonderful broadcaster who has been a huge part of so many of our lives over many decades.

Steve then played Delicate by Terence Trent D’Arby and Des’ree. The show was also filled with romantic hits such as Islands In The Stream and Three Little Birds.

The 69-year-old DJ was a beloved radio host for over 40 years (Credit: Splash News)

What did Steve’s family say?

In their emotional statement, Steve’s family said: “It is with deep sorrow and profound regret that we announce the passing of our beloved Steve Wright.

“In addition to his son, Tom, and daughter, Lucy, Steve leaves behind his brother, Laurence and his father Richard. Also, much-loved close friends and colleagues, and millions of devoted radio listeners who had the good fortune and great pleasure of allowing Steve into their daily lives as one of the UK’s most enduring and popular radio personalities.

“As we all grieve, the family requests privacy at this immensely difficult time.”

We will reflect on Steve’s incredible life and career over the coming days. Our presenters will continue to pay tribute in their shows and you can now find a collection of specials from the archive on @bbcsounds.https://t.co/cxJf56s2FL — BBC Radio 2 (@BBCRadio2) February 13, 2024

Death of Steve Wright: Tim Davie pays tribute

The BBC Director General, Tim Davie paid tribute to Steve, in a poignant statement.

He said: “All of us at the BBC are heartbroken to hear this terribly sad news. Steve was a truly wonderful broadcaster who has been a huge part of so many of our lives over many decades.”

We’re incredibly saddened to announce that our friend and colleague Steve Wright MBE has passed away. We’ll miss you greatly Steve. pic.twitter.com/m11mZc3XBy — BBC Radio 2 (@BBCRadio2) February 13, 2024

He went on to say: “He was the ultimate professional. Passionate about the craft of radio and deeply in touch with his listeners. This was deservedly recognised in the New Year Honours list with his MBE for services to radio.

“No one had more energy to deliver shows that put a smile on audiences’ faces.

“They loved him deeply. We are thinking of Steve and his family and will miss him terribly.”

