Stephen Mulhern is celebrating Butlin’s 90th birthday and shared a major throwback photo of himself in honour of their big day.

The TV star, 49, first found fame as a children’s presenter in the late 90s and is also known for his career as a magician. In recent years, he has remained a staple on ITV, hosting Deal or No Deal and You Bet!

More recently, he starred in Accidental Tourist with Geordie presenting duo Ant and Dec.

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Throughout his career, he has had a long-standing working relationship with Butlin’s, who are 90 years old today (April 11).

Stephen has been working with Butlin’s for many years with his magic tricks (Credit: ITV)

Stephen Mulhern celebrates Butlin’s 90th birthday with throwback photo

To mark the occasion, Stephen posted a snapshot of his young self in a red suit on Instagram. In the photo, he can be seen holding a deck of cards while smiling directly at the camera.

“Butlin’s turns 90 today and what an incredible journey it’s been! I started my career wearing the famous red jacket and can’t thank them enough for the opportunities over the years,” he wrote in his caption.

“They’re going as strong as ever! Huge congratulations! Happy birthday @officialbutlins!”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Stephen Mulhern (@stephenmulhern)

‘Still as cute as ever!’

The Deal or No Deal host’s followers rushed to the comments to celebrate the news. However, many were also stunned by the unexpected pic of young Stephen!

“Who’s a pretty boy! Happy birthday @officialbutlins xxx,” one user wrote.

“Happy birthday @officialbutlins what a blast from the past, I still remember you as a Red x,” another person shared.

“Baby Stephen!!! Still as cute as ever in my opinion!!!” a third remarked.

“Wow very cute,” a fourth said.

“LEGEND!!! One of the greatest to ever don a Red Coat. Here is to an epic day at Skegness! See you soon,” a fifth person added.

Read more: Deal or No Deal viewers hit with heartbreaking death announcement: ‘Very emotional’

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