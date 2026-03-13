Stephen Bear backlash as he reveals wife, 19, is pregnant: ‘Imagine having a kid with a convicted sex offender’

Stephen Bear has revealed that his teenage wife is expecting their first baby, sparking huge backlash from his followers.

In 2022, he was found guilty of one count of voyeurism and two counts of disclosing a private sexual photograph or film. Jurors at the trial were told how CCTV footage of Bear and ex-partner Georgia Harrison, showing them having sex in his garden in August 2020, was uploaded to OnlyFans.

He was sentenced to 21 months in prison and was released in January 2024.

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In January 2025, Stephen moved to Brazil and, last July, he married wife Miami. She was 18 when they tied the knot. Now, the pair have announced that 19-year-old Miami is expecting Stephen’s baby. He is 36.

Stephen Bear and his wife are having a baby (Credit: Instagram)

Stephen Bear and teen wife announce pregnancy

In an Instagram upload overnight, he shared: “Today we’re going to share with you some really exciting news that’s been going on in our lives.” Miami chipped in to announced: “Guys, we have a baby.”

He added that she is three months pregnant, and shared a video of Miami having an ultrasound. “We can confirm the baby is three months old. The doctor says it’s fit and healthy.”

In the caption, he said: “Very excited to announce me and my beautiful wife are having a baby!!! Can’t wait to be a dad.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Stephen Bear (@stephenbearr)

‘He’s not even capable of looking after dogs’

In a series of now-deleted comments, followers were far from happy for the couple.

One commented: “God bless that child with a father like that.” A second said: “He’s not even capable of looking after dogs, let alone a child. So sad you would want to have a baby with that man.”

A third added: “Imagine having a kid with a convicted sex offender.”

“Oh dear, your parents must be devastated you have decided to have a baby with a convicted sex offender,” said another.

“Feel sorry for the poor child already having a dad like you,” said another.

Stephen Bear is a convicted sex offender who has served time in jail (Credit: Splash News)

‘Happy for you to have a mini Bear’

Not everyone felt the same, though, with others sharing their congratulations.

One said: “Congratulations to use both. So so happy for you to finally have a mini Bear.”

Read more: Georgia Harrison reveals she ‘nearly died’ after Stephen Bear leaked their sex tape

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