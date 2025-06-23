New mum Stephanie Davis has told fans she has gone through a break-up with partner Joseph McKalroy just four months after their baby was born.

Soap star Stephanie, 32, became a mum for the second time in January to son Samuel. “We are totally in our baby bubble,” the former Hollyoaks favourite told followers a few days after the birth. Meanwhile, dad Joe revealed on Instagram that the birth had been a “traumatic experience”, but both he and Stephanie were glad their boy was “finally in our arms”.

However, less than six months on, Stephanie has confirmed the end of her relationship on social media.

Stephanie Davis said she had ‘been left with no choice but to address the rumours’ (Credit: YouTube)

Stephanie Davis on break-up from partner

Ex Coronation Street actress Stephanie shared a Instagram Story statement with her fans on Sunday (June 22) evening.

She wrote: “Never in a million years did I think I’d be writing this. I’ve been left with no choice but to address the rumours.

This has come as a complete shock and has been an incredibly painful and unexpected time.

“This has come as a complete shock and has been an incredibly painful and unexpected time. Just four months after having a baby – one of the most vulnerable and emotional times in a woman’s life – I’ve found myself facing this chapter on my own.”

Stephanie Davis shares news of her break-up (Credit: Instagram)

‘I truly believed I’d finally found my happiness’

An emotional Stephanie went on: “After everything I’ve been through in the past, I truly believed I’d finally found my happiness – something secure and lasting. But that, heartbreakingly, hasn’t been the case.

“I’m grateful for the years we had because without us I wouldn’t have my Samuel. Who will always be my priority.”

Stephanie added: “Right now, I’m focusing on healing. protecting my peace, and doing the best I can – being there for my two beautiful boys.

“Thank you to those who’ve reached out – your kindness has meant more than I can say. Stephanie X.”

Stephanie’s message comes after commenters made mention on social media that she hadn’t referred to Joe on Father’s Day, despite paying tribute to her own dad.

Stephanie Davis holding hands with former partner Joe in 2023 (Credit: Splashnews.com)

When did Stephanie Davis start dating her former partner?

Stephanie and Joseph are believed to have been together since 2022.

Before having Samuel, Stephanie opened up to OK! in 2024 about previously suffering a miscarriage. But when she became pregnant with Samuel, he was dubbed the couple’s “miracle baby”.

She recalled of the moment they found they would be having a son: “Joe never cries, so when he started that set me off. We were just sobbing on each other. Then the nurse in the room started crying, too.”

Meanwhile, in early April, Stephanie – also mum to seven-year-old son Caben – shared how she’d endured the ‘scariest time of her life’ after Samuel was rushed to hospital.

She explained at the time: “Samuel stopped breathing and had three scary episodes. I’ve felt totally helpless and powerless the past few days.”

