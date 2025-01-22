Stephanie Davis has announced the birth of her baby son with partner Joe McKalroy and revealed his beautiful name.

Announcing the news on Instagram, the Corrie star – who shares a seven-year-old son Caben with her ex-partner Jeremy McConnell – revealed her pregnancy had been “tough”. And also paid tribute to Joe for “carrying her through”.

The baby’s birth comes after the 31-year-old actress suffered a miscarriage back in 2022.

Stephanie and Joe have welcomed their first child together (Credit: Splash News)

Stephanie Davis announces the birth of baby boy

Stephanie and Joe introduced their bundle of joy to the world and revealed they’ve called him Samuel.

Joe tagged Stephanie in the Instagram post featuring multiple pictures of the newborn with his family. One of the pictures shows Stephanie’s son Caben holding his baby brother.

In the emotional post, Joe described his girlfriend’s childbirth as a “traumatic experience”. He also said they’re glad that their son is “finally in our arms”.

I wish so much that he could’ve met you and cherished you as much as I do.

Joe wrote: “Welcome to the world my beautiful baby boy Samuel McKalroy. Named after your uncle – the one and only who will always weigh heavy on my heart. I wish so much that he could’ve met you and cherished you as much as I do.”

He continued: “It has been a traumatic experience but you are finally here in our arms. I never thought I could possibly love your mummy any more than I already do but this is just so special and an unconditional love I cannot explain with words.”

He concluded the post by telling Stephanie how much he loves her. She soon replied to say his words had left her sobbing.

“Sobbing reading this. My heart. I love you more than anything in this world. I couldn’t love you more,” she said. “I’m so blessed to have you as a daddy to our boys. You carried me though that, it was so tough. I love you more than you will ever know.”

Congratulations pour in

Fans rushed to the comments to shower the expecting couple with well wishes.

One wrote: “He’s just perfect! Congratulations. Lots of love to you all”

Another delighted fan added: “Oh my word. he’s just perfect. Congratulations to you both and welcome to the world Samuel, safe in the arms of your mum, dad and your big brother Caben. Here’s to the next chapter with lots of precious memories along the way. Enjoy the baby bubble here’s to a speedy recovery Stephanie.”

A third one said: “Congratulations guys! he is beautiful! Wishing Steph a speedy recovery, send lots of love to you all! Enjoy the baby bubble.”

Stephanie’s difficult pregnancy

While Joe didn’t share further details about Stephanie’s childbirth, the couple had previously opened up about the difficulties they faced when they tried to get pregnant.

Stephanie told OK! last year that she had been on a “roller coaster” after suffering a miscarriage.

When the Corrie star fell pregnant again in 2024, the couple said it was their “miracle baby.”

“Joe never cries, so when he started that set me off. We were just sobbing on each other. Then the nurse in the room started crying, too,” she said, recounting the emotional moment they found out they were having a boy.

Although the soap star was informed by doctors that she could have another miscarriage or an ectopic pregnancy, she was soon given good news.

In a follow-up check-up, Stephanie learned that her “HCG levels haven’t doubled they’ve triple”. And then when they ran a scan on her, she and Joe saw their “little bean on the screen”.

