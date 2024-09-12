Stacey Solomon fans slam trolls as they question whether star is ‘pregnant’ as she poses in glam NTAs outfit

Stacey Solomon fans are fuming over speculation that the star is pregnant, after she shared snaps in her glam NTAs ensemble.

The star sizzled in a striking red gown at the National Television Awards last night, September 11, before snagging a huge win for her hit show Sort Your Life Out (which won the Factual Entertainment Award).

Despite Stacey looking stunning in the silk dress with elegant gloves up to her elbows and stylish stilettos, a handful of social media users took to the comment section of her Instagram page to question whether Stacey is expecting another baby.

Of course, plenty of her fans were quick to slam the comments and defend Stacey’s privacy and obvious beauty.

Trolls question whether Stacey Solomon is pregnant

The star showed off her Hollywood inspired NTAs look on Instagram yesterday, whilst posing beside her eldest son Zach.

She gushed in the caption: “On the way to the NTAs. With Zachary who has been by my side in this crazy journey since the very beginning. I wouldn’t be who I am if it weren’t for you Zach.

“I’m so proud to be with you on such a special night, where I’ve been nominated for best present & best factual with my @sortyourlifeout family. I don’t believe I’d be on this path if it wasn’t for having you. My rock, since forever. To the moon and back forever…” [sic]

Meanwhile, a number of Instagram followers shared a string of inappropriate questions regarding whether Stacey might have another baby on the way.

One asked: “Are you expecting again???” [sic]

A second questioned: “Am I seeing a bump or imagining it?”

A third said: “Baby No.6.”

Another pried: “Did I miss an announcement, is Stacey pregnant?”

Consequently, Stacey’s loyal followers weren’t happy and slammed the comments. One penned: “Please for God’s sake stop saying you can see a bump, if she isn’t pregnant you are calling her fat! If she is, she’ll tell when ready. Didn’t any of you learn manners???” [sic]

Another replied: “Literally it’s horrid! She’s had five god damn kids. She looks bloody amazing!!!”

Stacey’s followers react

A third stated over the comments: “Shameful!”

A fourth replied to one user asking whether Stacey is pregnant: “You are so rude. Delete your comment.”

Another said: “[Some] women need to think before they speak. Commenting about another women’s body, you should be ashamed of yourself. Would you be happy if someone looked at a picture of you and went you look pregnant when you wasn’t.

“How would that make you feel? This lady has carried 5 children and looks bloody beautiful. She has an amazing figure and is stunning in every way and she knows it, holds her head high xxx.”

Other followers shared their praise for Stacey’s appearance and their joy over her latest win.

“Congratulations to you and the team winning an NTA. You both look incredible by the way,” gushed one.

“You look absolutely stunning. Congratulations on your award. Do not let anyone upset you with their stupid remarks,” praised another.

A third complimented: “You both look beautiful.”

A fourth chimed in: “Oh Stace, you look beautiful.”

