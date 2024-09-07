Stacey Solomon has made a plea to her Instagram fans as her show Sort Your Life Out receives a nomination at the NTAs.

The Loose Women star, 34, has also received a nomination for Best Presenter.

Stacey admitted that she felt “awkward” and “beggy” for asking fans to vote. But she said that she feels “grateful” for the nominations.

Stacey Solomon on Instagram

She said: “I already feel really awkward and beggy for this, I hate doing it. But also I don’t want to not do it because I’m super proud and grateful.

“So I didn’t realise that the NTA voting closes today. It’s been the busiest week of my life. Everyone’s gone back to school, college, work, Sort Your Life Out, everything.

“The voting for the NTAs closes today and I haven’t even asked anyone to vote which I feel terrible about.”

Stacey went on: “If Sort Your Life Out is one of your favourites, we’re nominated for an NTA. Please vote for us!

“I know it’s beggy but please, please, please. Everyone on Sort Your Life Out works so super hard and I’ll be so grateful to celebrate them.

“I’m also nominated in another category which doesn’t feel real. I’ve been nominated for best presenter,” as she laughed.

Stacey added: “I’m under no false pretences that Ant and Dec are going to win best presenter but I’m so grateful to be up.”

The star also revealed that her husband Joe Swash won’t be joining her at the NTAs because they don’t have a babysitter.

However, instead, Stacey is taking her eldest son Zachary along with her. She joked: “I don’t want to bring emotional blackmail into it but my first son will be there and it will be devastating if I don’t win.

“I’m joking, I’m joking. But please vote!”

