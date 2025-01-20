Stacey Solomon targeted by fake ads that threaten to end her career

TV star Stacey Solomon has become the target of scam ads that threaten to ruin her career on social media.

Scams are on the rise on social media, and it appears the latest one is using Stacey to encourage people to click on the ads. Some even pretend to be a video, so when the user hits play, it takes them to a scam website.

The ads have been going viral on X, and many fans are getting sick of seeing them.

Stacey Solomon ads go viral

In the ads, there is always a close-up of Stacey looking annoyed. So far, ED! has spotted three variations of the potentially harmful ads.

One says: “Stacey Solomon accidentally revealed a secret.” Another reads: “Unexpected confession. Stacey Solomon’s secret shocked everyone.”

These were her last words and the end of Stacey Solomon’s career.

The third one tries to insinuate that Stacey has a feud with This Morning host Ben Shephard. The ad looks like it’s coming from her real account. It reads: “I never thought Ben Shephard would do this to me. But I had to tell everyone the truth.”

Alongside it, there are clearly fake text messages between Stacey and Ben. Then at the bottom, the ad writes: “She didn’t realise her microphone was on. These were her last words and the end of Stacey Solomon’s career.”

Fans express their anger at the scam

Thanks to people who have noticed the ads are fake, many have began blocking them. However, it appears they come right back – just with a completely different celebrity. As a result, many users took to X to share their annoyance.

One wrote: “Can X please just ban these ads with the fake Stacey Solomon story? It used to be once in a while but now it’s every five posts!”

Another wrote: “I feel for poor Stacey Solomon. What has she done to deserve this for the past month?”

A third commented: “I have reported 34 Stacey Solomon scam ads in about two hours.”

“I keep getting fake exposés about Stacey Solomon on my feed,” another posted.

However, after so many users reported the ads targeting Stacey, it appears the scammers have switched their focus. As a result, Diary of a CEO podcaster Steven Bartlett appears to be their newest target.

