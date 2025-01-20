Bradley Walsh’s game show The Chase will not air on ITV today (January 20), it’s been announced.

In a huge ITV schedule switch-up, the channel has made the decision to axe the fan-favourite quiz show from its line-up. Lingo and Deal or No Deal have also been given the boot as a result of the changes to the schedule.

The BBC has also cancelled its planned episode of The Travelling Auctioneers at 4.30pm, while Pointless has moved to BBC Two.

Bosses at both ITV and BBC have cancelled normal programming today for continuous coverage of President Donald Trump’s inauguration.

The Chase will not air today (Credit: ITV)

ITV announces schedule change today

The ceremony will kick off at 5pm UK time. As a result, both channels have had to make a huge schedule change.

ITV will begin its coverage of the inauguration at 4pm. It will run for two hours, leading into the evening news bulletin. This means that The Chase has been ousted for the day – a move that’ll leave Bradley fans furious.

The BBC will have a significantly longer coverage. Trump will take over the channel at 3.30pm and will continue into the News at Six.

However, the BBC and ITV schedule change will only be for today. All programmes that have been cancelled will air as usual from tomorrow (January 21).

There’ll be a Bradley Walsh-shaped hole on ITV at 5pm today (Credit: ITV)

‘Fuming’

The schedule shake-up comes as Trump is about to step back into the White House. It also happens to coincide with Blue Monday.

I just want to watch The Chase.

As fans heard the news that their favourite shows are cancelled, some have already shared their disappointment on X.

One wrote: “What is going to make me blue today is the two-hour presidential inauguration from 4pm to 6pm on every single channel. I just want to watch The Chase. Fuming!”

Another commented: “I’m fuming. No Lingo or The Chase on TV this afternoon because Trump is on every chuffing channel 4pm until 6pm.”

A third also shared their annoyance at the news. “Seriously?! What a miserable start to the week!”

