Simon Rimmer’s heartbreak following death of ‘hero’: ‘It completely knocked me for six’

Simon Rimmer previously admitted that he found life “challenging” following the death of his father.

Presenter Simon is one of the UK’s beloved TV chefs. Since shooting to fame in the 2000s, Simon’s rarely remained off-screen, thanks to stints on shows such as Strictly Come Dancing and Sunday Brunch – which returns today (October 12).

However, back in 2023, Simon was dealt some heartbreaking news when his dad Pete died aged 89. And, according to Simon, his death ‘completely knocked him for six’.

Simon’s dad died a few years ago (Credit: ITV)

Simon Rimmer on death of ‘hero’ dad

In October 2023, Simon candidly reflected on the death of his dad Pete, during an appearance on the Sliding Doors podcast.

Talking about his “hero” father, Simon told host Jennie Becker: “[Life is] quite challenging at the moment on a few different levels. Unfortunately I lost my dad at the end of June and my dad was my hero.”

He added: “Whilst I knew when it happened it was impacting me hugely, it really really has, it’s completely knocked me for six. It’s a weird thing almost that kind of feeling, And there isn’t such a thing as the head of the family, that’s not what my family is like.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Simon Rimmer (@rimmersimon)

‘It’s a really strange thing that he’s gone’

Simon then went on to reveal that the loss of his father has made him “question a lot of things”.

He went on: “But it made me realise that all of us – my sister, cousins and grandkids etc – we always saw my dad as the head of the family. And it’s a really strange thing that he’s gone. For no reason, a very patriarchal kind of expression, I feel like there isn’t a head of the family. There’s no such thing as head of the family!

“My dad wasn’t head of the family. He was just the person we all looked up to, But it’s made me question a lot of things.”

As well as his father’s death, Simon had also been dealing with how the cost-of-living crisis affected his work in the food industry. He explained at the time: “Business is challenging at the moment. We’re in a cost-of-living crisis. It’s a hard industry, so I wouldn’t say that this has been my favourite year that I’ve ever had.

“But that’s what life throws up at you, it’s challenges all the time. I’m lucky that in the vast majority of the time, my life is pretty decent.”

Watch Simon on Sunday Brunch on Sunday (October 12) at 10am on Channel 4.

